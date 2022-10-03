WCC to hold jamboree Oct. 15 (copy)

Wytheville Community College is pleased to announce its free monthly Bluegrass and Old-Time Jamboree at 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022. The jamboree will be held in the William F. Snyder Auditorium on the WCC campus located at 1000 East Main Street, Wytheville.

Coyote Ugly is a band based out of the Kingsport, Tennessee area comprised of Joey Cox on banjo, Vince Bullins on mandolin, Tom Horton on guitar, David Chrisley on bass, and Beverly Horton on lead vocals. This combination of talents and age and personality ranges makes Coyote Ugly one of the most energetic bands touring the bluegrass circuit today. Coyote Ugly won the SPBGMH National Band Championship in 2020. This band is known for its harmonies and would love to be heard far and wide.

Although the Wolfe Brothers first formed during the mid-1970s, the group reestablished its unique old-time sound in the early 1990s. Featuring three vocalists, the band’s repertoire ranges from rarely heard traditional songs and tunes to their own original material. Jerry and Donna Correll retired from the group in 2018, and current band members include: Dale Morris on banjo, guitar, and vocals; Casey Hash on guitar, accordion, and vocals; Mae Traynham on fiddle and vocals; and Jessee Morris plays upright bass. The Wolfe Brothers have played at many venues including Merlefest, the Carter Fold Festival, Floydfest, the Barter Theater, HoustonFest, and the Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival. Bluegrass Unlimited featured an article about the group in their June 2004 issue, and they have appeared on the acclaimed PBS television series, Song of the Mountains. The band is based in the Grayson County, Virginia community of Elk Creek, and they have recorded five projects.

Seating for the event is available on a first-come, first-served basis. The event is free and open to the public; however, donations will be accepted to help defray the travel expenses of the bands.

