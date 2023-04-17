BASEBALL
Team District Overall
Grayson County 5-0 8-4
Auburn 4-0 8-1
George Wythe 4-2 4-4
Galax 2-2 6-2
Fort Chiswell 2-4 3-5
Bland County 1-5 3-7
Giles 0-5 3-7
GAME RESULTS--
Monday April 10
Rural Retreat 9, George Wythe 1
Tuesday April 11
Fort Chiswell 8, Bland County 1
Galax 10, Giles 0
Grayson County 4, George Wythe 3
Auburn 18, North Cross 2 (5)
Wednesday April 12
Auburn 15, Eastside 3 (5)
Galax 15, Holston 1 (5)
Carroll County 14, Grayson County 4 (5)
Friday April 14
Tazewell 7, Grayson County 6 (10)
George Wythe 5, Fort Chiswell 1
Auburn at Galax (ppd)
Giles 2, Bland County 0 (suspended by rain in 2nd inning)
UPCOMING GAMES--
Friday April 21
Galax at Bland County
Tuesday April 25
Narrows at Bland County
SOFTBALL
Team District Overall
Auburn 4-0 9-1
Fort Chiswell 4-1 6-3
Grayson County 3-2 5-6
George Wythe 3-3 5-5
Galax 2-2 3-3
Bland County 1-5 1-8
Giles 0-4 0-8
GAME RESULTS--
Monday April 10
George Wythe 12, Rural Retreat 9 (9)
Tuesday April 11
Fort Chiswell 17, Bland County 1 (5)
George Wythe 10, Grayson County 9
Galax 16, Giles 4 (5)
Wednesday April 12
Auburn 5, Marion 0
George Wythe 14, Eastern Montgomery 1 (5)
Carroll County 3, Grayson County 2
Friday April 14
Fort Chiswell 5, George Wythe 2
Auburn at Galax (ppd)
Bland County 1, Giles 0 (suspended by rain in 3rd inning)
UPCOMING GAMES--
Tomorrow
Bland County at Eastern Montgomery
Friday April 21
Galax at Bland County
Tuesday April 25
Narrows at Bland County
GIRLS SOCCER
Team District Overall
George Wythe 3-0-1 4-2-1
Auburn 2-0-1 3-2-2
Galax 2-2 2-4
Giles 1-2 1-6
Bland County 0-4 0-7-1
GAME RESULTS--
Monday April 10
Radford at George Wythe (ppd)
Tuesday April 11
Marion 4, Bland County 1
Auburn 11, Bath County 0
Glenvar 9, Giles 0
Wednesday April 12
Eastern Montgomery 8, George Wythe 0
Thursday April 13
Tazewell 8, Bland County 1
Auburn 1, Carroll County 1 OT
Galax 5, Giles 1
Graham 8, George Wythe 0
UPCOMING GAMES--
Tomorrow
Bland County at Auburn
Monday April 24
Galax at Bland County
TRACK & FIELD
MEET RESULTS--
Wednesday April 12
At Galax HS, Galax
MED meet
BOYS TEAM SCORES:
Scores not reported
GIRLS TEAM SCORES:
Scores not reported
Friday April 14
At Giles HS, Pearisburg
New River Invitational
BOYS TEAM SCORES:
Scores not reported
GIRLS TEAM SCORES:
Scores not reported
UPCOMING MEETS--
Today
At Giles HS, Pearisburg
MED meet
Bland County at Giles
Tuesday April 25
At Sugar Hollow Park, Bristol
Bristol Invitational
Bland County vs. multiple schools