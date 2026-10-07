Cancer fighters, survivors welcomed for free portrait sessions Oct 7, 2026 Oct 7, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ETSU Health’s Division of Surgical Oncology seeks to honor all cancer patients and survivors with a free portrait session to celebrate their strength.kAm%96 D6EFA H:== :?4=F56 2 7=@H6C 32C 2?5 H9:E6 A9@E@ 324<5C@A 564@C2E65 H:E9 >F=E:\4@=@C65 32==@@?D[ H:E9 6249 4@=@C DJ>3@=:K:?8 42?46C 2H2C6?6DD] t249 A2CE:4:A2?E H:== C646:G6 7:G6 E@ `_ 9:89\C6D@=FE:@? 5:8:E2= :>286D 7C@> E96:C D6DD:@?]k^AmkAm!2CE:4:A2?ED >2J DE@A 3J 2E E96:C 4@?G6?:6?46 7C@> h 2]>] E@ aib_ A]>] ~4E] h]k^AmkAm%96J 2C6 H6=4@>6 E@ 3C:?8 2 7C:6?5 @C 72>:=J >6>36C H9@ 92D 366? D:8?:7:42?E E@ E96:C 962=E9 ;@FC?6J]k^Am People are also reading… Virginia Tech football falls to Pitt on missed field goal Saltville Town Council appoints Carneal to fill open seat Smyth supervisors, school board learn about facilities study, 1% sales tax referendum 1 killed, 4 injured in crash involving Abingdon school bus after football game Glade Spring woman arrested on Smyth felony warrant Saltville museum to celebrate opening of American Revolution exhibit this Sunday Virginia football blown out in nightmarish loss at Florida State Tagged and Sent Out: Citizen scientists at Hungry Mother release monarchs David Hoffmann: A better chorus for the communities we serve Pitt hopes it earned respect with win at Virginia Tech, but QB reportedly has torn ACL Wiring the world: Saltville company continues innovation legacy Naming ceremony: Bland County Sheriff's Office's new K9's name honors partnership Goodwill opening Tazewell store Grants closing Richlands store Skydiver Palanker returns to Virginia Tech to discuss mental health kAm$6DD:@?D H:== E2<6 A=246 :? E96 2F5:E@C:F> @7 t%$& w62=E9’D 4=:?:4 2E bad }] $E2E6 @7 uC2?<=:? #@25 :? y@9?D@? r:EJ] k^AmkAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^t%$&w62=E9]@C8Qmt%$&w62=E9]@C8k^2m]URgabhjk^AmkAmt%$& w62=E9 $FC8:42= ~?4@=@8J DA64:2=:K6D :? 42C:?8 7@C A2E:6?ED H9@ 92G6 42?46CD @7 E96 3C62DE[ A2?4C62D[ =:G6C[ DE@>249[ 4@=@?[ C64EF> 2?5 E9@D6 H:E9 >6=2?@>2 2?5 D2C4@>2 D<:? 42?46CD] k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Virginia Tech football falls to Pitt on missed field goal Wide left. Barely. Saltville Town Council appoints Carneal to fill open seat The Saltville Town Council was divided over who they should appoint to fill the seat left open by Councilman R.B. Henderson’s August death. Smyth supervisors, school board learn about facilities study, 1% sales tax referendum School Board member Ben Adams was the first person to call out the discrepancy. 1 killed, 4 injured in crash involving Abingdon school bus after football game One person was killed and four people aboard an Abingdon High School bus were treated for minor injuries following a head-on collision Friday … Glade Spring woman arrested on Smyth felony warrant Last week, the Glade Spring Police Department arrested Betty E. Campbell after executing a search warrant. In addition to new charges, she was…