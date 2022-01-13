VDOT begins action on Adwolfe Road traffic circles

Action has begun on the planned roundabouts on Highway 11 toward Adwolfe Road to ease congestion at two intersections.

The Virginia Department of Transportation has been developing plans to install a roundabout on either side of the bridge across the interstate at the intersections of Highway 11 and Adwolfe Road and Highway 11 and Browns Subdivision Road.

The roundabout – better known in America as a traffic circle -- is a type of circular intersection or junction in which road traffic is permitted to flow in one direction around a central island and priority is typically given to traffic already in the junction.

Property owners are to be notified prior to construction with right-of-way acquisitions to begin in late 2022 to early 2023. Advertising for construction is expected to take place in December 2022.

Property owners received requests late last year from VDOT to access their property in the affected area should it be needed as the project progresses. A package was delivered through UPS with information and a card to be signed and returned to VDOT giving permission for property access.

According to the information sent to property owners, VDOT is beginning preliminary engineering studies on the roundabout project and will be gathering field information to determine the project’s suitability and allow for informed decision-making. The activity is taking place through March.

Railroad Drive

A project to improve safety by adding a left and right turn lane onto Rt. 660 (Railroad Drive) from Highway 11 in Marion is currently underway. Each turn lane will be approximately 200-feet long to provide space for vehicles waiting to make turns off Route 11 onto Railroad Drive.

The number of turning vehicles from Railroad Drive has increased significantly since the McMullin Bridge was closed due to safety concerns. This intersection currently is one of only two points of access to and from a large residential neighborhood located to the north of the Norfolk Southern Railroad at-grade crossing.

The intersection improvements are designed to improve safety at the busy intersection, as well as improve sight distance and traffic flow.

A design public hearing for the project was held in January 2019. The project was awarded to contractor W-L Construction Inc. in July 2021. Completion is expected late this summer