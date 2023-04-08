Barter Theatre, the nation’s longest-running professional theatre celebrating 90 years, has announced its Spring/Summer 2023 season.

With multiple Broadway-quality shows in repertory rotation, visitors can look forward to an array of performances.

Upcoming in Barter’s larger venue, Gillam stage, is Keep On the Sunny Side, the musical tale of country music legends The Carter Family, followed by the high-energy rock n’ roll classic Footloose. The summer season will also include a comical adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel, Sense and Sensibility,

For a more intimate experience, Barter’s Smith Theatre offers the Shakespearian tragedy Macbeth, Dominique Morisseau’s deeply moving Skeleton Crew, and the dark comedy Country Girls. Summer at Smith theatre will wrap up with Misery, an adaptation of the horror thriller novel by Stephen King.

For those looking for an option for younger audiences, The Barter Players will present a line-up of family-friendly shows, including Junie B. Jones: The Musical, Rapunzel, and Robin Hood.

Barter’s ticket prices start at $20 ($16 for shows by The Barter Players).

“This is such an exciting time of year for us, as the weather warms up and our small town comes to life. We strive to present productions that reflect that liveliness and invite theatre lovers of all ages to come out and enjoy beautiful Abingdon and all it has to offer,” said Katy Brown, producing artistic director of Barter Theatre.

In addition to the Barter, Abingdon is widely known for its biking and hiking along The Virginia Creeper Trail. Abingdon also tops USA Today’s list of Best Small Town Food Scenes and offers an array of fine art galleries, antique and artisan shopping experiences, and local vineyards.

For a full schedule of Barter Theatre shows and more details on each, visit: https://bartertheatre.com.