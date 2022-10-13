Temple Ridge's rugged beauty

The Appalachian Trail climbs a narrow ridge above the rugged Nolichucky River Gorge near Erwin, Tennessee and offers up good views into it and of the mountains beyond.

Getting there and the hike: Take Interstate 81 South into Tennessee to Exit 57A for I-26 East/US-23 South toward Asheville/Johnson City. Follow this for 31.3 miles and take Exit 40 for the Jackson Love Highway. Turn left at the end of the off ramp and go 2/10 of a mile then turn right onto TN-36 South/Temple Hill Road. After only 8/10 mile turn left onto River Road/Unaka Springs Road. Follow this for ½ mile and turn left onto Chestoa Pike and cross a bridge over the Nolichucky River. On the other side turn right onto Jones Branch Road then immediately turn right again into the small Appalachian Trail parking lot within sight of the bridge.

From the trailhead walk a few yards back out to Chestoa Pike and turn left to follow the white blazes of the Appalachian Trail across the bridge over the Nolichucky River. Looking upstream as you cross the river you will see Cliff Ridge rising above the opposite bank, which the route will follow the crest of. Some of the cliffs it is named for are obvious.

Once across the river the trail turns left and is guided by the combination of a guard rail and a fence. At the end of it, turn right and walk across the road to continue up the obvious trail on the other side which starts out with some log steps. The trail immediately begins climbing via a series of switchbacks as it makes its way up the steep hillside, heavily shaded by rhododendron.

The initial climb is moderately steep but after about a half mile the grade eases up somewhat. Here the trail veers off to the right away from the ridgecrest for a short distance before making another switchback to eventually regain it at .85 miles and continue up its spine, only to repeat this process four more times ahead.

You will begin getting glimpses to the east through the trees but the first open view is at .9 miles. Here, you look down on the Nolichucky River and Gorge and up at the Unaka Mountains.

The second and even better view occurs at 1.1 miles, immediately after going around a switchback that regains the ridge crest. Not only can you see a similar view to the previous one, but from here you also look down on the bridge you crossed at the beginning of the hike and beyond at the town of Erwin with Pinnacle Mountain rising above it in the distance, another hike that has been described in this column previously. This overlook requires much caution near the edge as there is a high cliff that drops off abruptly and the top is covered with loose dirt and gravel. It would be best to avoid it completely if there is snow or ice, or even if the ground is muddy.

You could turn around here, but personally, even though there are no more open views, I find this section of trail pleasing enough that I would recommend continuing an additional 1.4 miles to the top of Temple Ridge (not to be confused with Temple Hill which is even farther and the Appalachian Trail does not go to the top of) before turning around. The mixture of walking along the crest of this narrow ridge and then sidehilling through rhododendron tunnels with moss and lichen covered banks is extremely scenic and pleasant.