3 Bedroom Home in Tazewell - $115,000

Wonderful opportunity to invest in a large home on " up and coming" Tazewell Ave. Super super convenient location. Current owners have enjoyed living within walking distance of main street. This property has a great back entrance for more than ample parking and a terrific car port that passes with the property. Enjoy gardening in side yard and on large side deck. With vinyl siding and a metal roof, newer windows, outdoor care of home is a breeze. The interior boasts gorgeous living room fireplace and more than ample size rooms. This would make a lovely family home with it's flat yard or a unique home for a work from home couple! Appliances pass with the property. Updated bathrooms.