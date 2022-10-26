OUR VIEW: Future nuclear and local

There’s a lot to be excited about with Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s October “moonshot” announcement.

The governor has been explicit about his “all-the-above” approach to the future of energy, and small modular reactors are definitely catching some impressive tailwinds.

Earlier this month, Youngkin backed a plan to establish a Nuclear Innovation Hub with an eye toward locating small modular reactors in Southwest Virginia. Small modular reactors, like the kinds aboard submarines, are basically scaled down cousins to traditional nuclear reactors. Virginia already has a couple of traditional reactors – the kind built from 1970 to 1990 – that produce enough energy to power roughly a quarter of a million homes.

Small modular reactors promise to deliver power to fewer households per unit but be flexible enough to better meet electricity needs across the board. However, there are challenges ahead.

For starters, nuclear power was a generation ago. We haven’t built a plant in America for more than 30 years. Workers will have to be re-trained.

There’s also the question of safety, not only from accidents, which would require careful examinations of evacuation plans, but also from terror attacks. The latter issue, in particular, is one that will likely mean small modular reactors will come with more jobs attached than we are aware of right now.

Another problem with SMRs is that they create more waste per unit of electricity than conventional reactors. So waste disposal plans must be part of the consideration.

A third hurdle is in cost-effectiveness. Economies of scale would require that larger nuclear reactors are more cost-effective than smaller ones.

None of these issues are insurmountable, nor do they mean that we shouldn’t pursue this “moonshot.”

We have trained a generation of nuclear workers before and we can do so again. We can figure out safety protocols, especially considering that nuclear’s dangers appear to be outsized in our minds. Studies show that only solar is a safer form of energy production when death rates are measured from accidents and air pollution per terawatt hour. Even wind energy production is slightly more dangerous.

Waste disposal is another issue that can be sorted out as we move forward. The future of toxic nuclear waste is unfolding now in game-changing ways. Not only are scientists exploring ways to make spent fuel safer, but several competing companies are chasing the holy grail of nuclear-waste powered eternal batteries. The batteries boast a life up to 28,000 years without needing re-charging. The trouble with the batteries, though, is that they aren’t good at producing a lot of power at once, just miniscule amounts over a very, very long time. But, again, things can and do change.

It’s the only constant in life. We have faith that someone, somewhere will figure out the details that will allow batteries made of diamonds and spent nuclear fuel to power everything from cars to homes.

In regards to cost-effectiveness, that only matters if all that matters is maximizing profits. What if we don’t approach the issue that way? What if we say sustainability and local control matter more?

The future may well be nuclear, but it also must be local. Our freedom is increased exponentially when our wants and needs can be met by local governments and local businesses. To that end, we look forward to the day when Main Street shops elbow big boxes out of the way and when local food providers are our first stops. Local energy production would only increase our freedoms, save us money, provide peace of mind and ensure a long-lasting vibrancy.