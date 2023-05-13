In late June, the Smyth County Public Library will become an active member of the HAL consortium, giving SCPL patrons access to the physical collections of Washington County Public Library, Tazewell County Public Library, Emory & Henry College Library, and King University Library either in person or by requesting materials through the HAL catalog.

There are several important things for SCPL patrons to know about this development:

SCPL patrons don’t need to do anything to take advantage of HAL membership. Valid SCPL library cards will be recognized at all HAL member organizations.

Each library retains ownership of its materials and sets the rules for their circulation (length of loan period, fines/fees, number of renewals, number of checkouts, etc.).

SCPL will adopt HAL‘s computer software system, Sierra. All SCPL locations will be closed on June 26 and 27 to move records to the new system. The main library in Marion will reopen on June 28 using the new software; the branches in Chilhowie and Saltville will do so on June 29.

There will be no online access to patron accounts June 23-27.

The catalog link on the library’s website will change to the HAL catalog on June 28.

HAL does not keep records of patrons’ previous checkouts. Patrons who wish to have access to their checkout history from the current SCPL system should download it before June 23. SCPL staff members can assist you with this simple process.

We are excited to offer the residents of Smyth County the benefits of membership in HAL and look forward to working with you to make the transition successful for everyone.