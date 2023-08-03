Accused of fraudulently using a customer’s credit card last year, a Wythe County hair stylist was indicted last month on two felony charges.

Heather L. Gallimore, 25, of Wytheville was charged with credit card fraud and credit card larceny, according to recently unsealed indictments handed down on July 17.

The offense dates were listed as November through December 2022.

Wytheville Police Department Detective Lonnie Anders presented evidence in the case.

In February, Anders got a search warrant for financial records related to the investigation.

According to an affidavit, a woman told police that she’d found fraudulent charges on her credit card statement listed as “SQ*HAIR BY HEATHER.” The eight charges ranged from $103 to $1,236.

“She further advised me that the charges are related to services provided by Heather Gallimore…, but the charges were in excess of the price quoted by Gallimore at the time of payment,” Anders wrote.

Anders said Gallimore admitted to charging the transactions but said they “were a Square Company error and that the price was input by a quick select option within her account for specific services obtained.”

Now employed at a fast food restaurant, Gallimore has no criminal record, according to court documents.

“Turned self in, very cooperative and polite,” a magistrate wrote when setting her bond at $2,500.

No trial date has been scheduled.