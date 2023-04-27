From along the Appalachian Trail 25 Emory & Henry students earned college credit while studying in the great outdoors.

They participated in the Emory & Henry Semester-A-Trail Program – the only program in the United States that offers college credit for attempting a thru-hike or section of the A.T. with an academic component and training. The college is now taking applications for the spring 2024 cohort of explorers.

“This is the definition of exceptional hands-on learning in a gorgeous outdoor lab,” said Jim Harrison, director of outdoor programs at Emory & Henry who has also thru-hiked the A.T. with his wife in the 1990s. “Our students train and learn how to hike the trail to be prepared. Prior to the trip, they learn wilderness first aid techniques and receive instruction on packing, nutrition, safety and mental wellness. Being on the trail for long periods of time can be physically and mentally challenging, yet so rewarding and breathtaking.”

The program is open to all college students around the globe as well as Emory & Henry students. Students from other institutions are welcome to transfer to Emory & Henry for the Semester-A-Trail to engage in a once-in-a-lifetime experience while earning college credits.

“I grew up hiking the A.T. and always had a dream of through-hiking the trail,” said senior James Tucker Grimshaw, an environmental studies major. “I’m most excited to meet new people that have adventure goals that are similar to mine,” he said before embarking on the Semester-A-Trail Program.

“I’ve always loved nature, as well as hiking and camping, so when this opportunity came along, I couldn’t help myself,” said Matanya Loewenthal, ’21, when asked why he chose to participate in the program. “I first saw this program in a video someone sent me, and I signed up on the website within the hour. I’m glad I did!” Loewenthal said.

The Appalachian Trail, Grayson Highlands State Park, the South Fork of the Holston River and Hidden Valley Climbing Area are minutes from campus. Students in the Emory & Henry Outdoor Program outdoor program hike, paddle and climb amidst the natural beauty of Southwest Virginia. Emory & Henry is located located in thousands of pristine acres of mountains and forests to create a wonderful classroom environment for creating learning opportunities and experiences to last a lifetime.

The Outdoor Program is eager to interview future students for the Semester-A-Trail Program for the spring 2024 cohort. To learn more about the program and interest form, go to www.ehc.edu/outdoor-program/semester-atrail/.