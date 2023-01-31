Bland County traffic stop leads to felony drug charge

A Pulaski resident picked up a felony drug possession charge on Jan. 24 following an Interstate 77 traffic stop.

Police said 58-year-old Rebecca S. Bourdon was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by Deputy T. Ramsey after it traveled in the middle of both interstate lanes.

In a criminal complaint, Ramsey said he found a glass pipe and suspected meth in a bag inside the vehicle along with suspected meth inside Bourdon’s purse.

“Ms. Bourdon then stated that what I located insider her purse was hers, and that it was methamphetamine,” Ramsey said.

On disability and with no criminal history, Bourdon is free on a $5,000 bond.

Her preliminary hearing’s been set for May 10 in Bland County General District Court.

County woman

charged with DWIA Bland County woman was arrested on Jan. 19 and charged with driving while intoxicated after deputies went to GB Kegley Drive about a possibly intoxicated individual.

In a criminal complaint, Deputy T. Ramsey said 62-year-old Anita Pearl Loving of Bland said she had just been driving and was searching for her wallet. Ramsey said her vehicle was parked on the main road with the keys still in the ignition.

“Ms. Loving appeared to be under the influence due to heavily dilated pupils, mumbled and fast speech, sporadic body movements, twitching of the fingers and unbalanced standing,” Ramsey said. “While speaking with Ms. Loving she stated that she was taking pictures of the homeless raccoons because she loved them.”

After giving Loving some field sobriety tests, Ramsey arrested her and charged her with DWI.

On disability and with no prior criminal record, Loving was released on a $1,500 bond.

Her trial date’s been set for March 8.

Fries man

charged with DWIWayne Francis Cummiskey, 33, of Fries was arrested on Jan. 18 and charged with driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop in Bland.

In a criminal complaint, Deputy C.J. Baker said the Wytheville Police Department reported a Ford F250 driving recklessly on northbound Interstate 77.

“We then received a second call from a citizen stating he seen a green F250 hit the tunnel and drive off,” Baker wrote. “I located the vehicle rolling through a stop sign and entering onto Rt. 52.”

Baker said Cummiskey, who smelled of alcohol, said he’d been drinking earlier. Police found empty alcohol bottles and cans in the truck.

“Cummiskey had glassy eyes, was unsteady on his feet, was not able to walk a straight yellow line,” Baker wrote.

Self-employed as a carpenter, Cummiskey has a criminal record that includes charges of shoplifting, possessing paraphernalia, disorderly conduct and theft, according to court records.

He’s free on a $3,000 bond while awaiting his Feb. 22 trial.