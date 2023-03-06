When planning for a garden, an important thing to consider is whether you want to start your garden from seeds or from young plants (“transplants”) bought from a local nursery. Each option has its advantages and disadvantages. Buying transplants is definitely a lot easier and more convenient, but you are also limited to only growing the types of vegetables and flowers that you can find. Seeds, on the other hand, offer a wide range of varieties to try.

It’s not a bad idea to start off with buying transplants, as you won’t have to stress over things like the timing of starting seeds or the care of young seedlings. You will also be guaranteed to have plants to put in the ground once the weather breaks. That being said, there are many vegetables, such as carrots and radishes, that do best when started from seed, so consider employing both methods to suit your needs.

Crops that are best started indoors include broccoli, cabbage, and tomatoes. Those with a slower root development, like cauliflower, celery, eggplant, and peppers, should also be started indoors.

Below are planting dates based on the Old Farmers Almanac for 2023

Plant Start Date Inside Transplant Date Bell Peppers March 2-17 May 19-June 2 Tomatoes March 17-March 31 May 19-June 9 Cabbage March 17-March 31 April 14-28 Cauliflower March 17-March 31 April 14-May 5 Eggplant March 17-31 May 26-June 9 Pumpkin April 21-May 5 May 26-June 9 Watermelon April 14-21 May 26-June 9

Other plants such as carrots, onion, beets, and herbs should be planted from seed outdoors when the chance of frost is over. According to the Farmer’s Almanac the last frost date for Bland County will be May 12.

As always if you have any questions the Extension Office can help with please give us a call at 276-688-3542 or email romano@vt.edu. We can also help with services such as soil and forage testing, plant ID, insect ID, and plant disease ID.