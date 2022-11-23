Celebrity baggers help raise funds for region's needs

Tuesday, in the midst of pre-Thanksgiving meal shopping, volunteer celebrity baggers were on the job at Food City stores across the region. During the annual event, customers can find everyone from police officers to educators bagging their groceries. The celebrity baggers are working to raise funds for the United Way of Southwest Virginia to support its work to help address the region’s human service needs. Tuesday’s effort was the 16th annual Celebrity Bagging event. Late in the afternoon Tuesday, Utility Trailer’s human resources team was taking part in the event for the first time at Marion’s Food City, while Virginia Highlands Community College staff were taking a shift at Chilhowie’s Food City store.