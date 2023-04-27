Happy birthday to Beth Bradberry and Kirsten Aikens on May 1; Deanna Bradberry on May 4; Jason Delp, Frank Hyden and Sherri Repass on May 5; and Barbara Williams on May 6.

The Rev. Doug Silvers’ message on Sunday morning was “Seven Days With No Jesus Makes One Weak.” The Scripture was from John 20:19-31.

There will be a meeting after worship on Sunday, April 30, to discuss a yard sale that is being planned this summer. If you can help with this sale, please attend this meeting. If you have things to donate, please begin to set them aside for us, but no electronics or clothes, please.

There will be an offering taken up for Holston Home for Children on Sunday, April 30.

There will be a New River District United Women in Faith Set Apart Spring Event at Dublin United Methodist Church on Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m.-noon.

We are still collecting food for Agape Food Pantry. Please bring a canned good as you come to church on Sunday morning.

Friday, April 28, is Arbor Day.

The last few mornings we have got up to a cold and frosty start to the day.

Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Ruth Anne Chitwood, Dewey Clemons Jr. and Alan Walters.

Cinco de Mayo is Friday, May 5.

Bible verse: “You have a pure and enduring inheritance that cannot perish – an inheritance that is presently kept safe in heaven for you.” I Peter 1:4.

I know my quote last week did not make sense; it should have read: “An unemployed court jester is nobody’s fool.”

Rachel, Rose, Jayden and I were among those enjoying the tour of the Foster Falls Inn on Sunday afternoon. The inn was very pretty and the surrounding grounds were relaxing and peaceful.

Riddle

Q: What is the difference between in-laws and outlaws?

A: Outlaws are wanted.