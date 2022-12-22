LIBRARY NOTEBOOK: Rolling out resources

Check out our “Show Me How” button on our website. This button slides as you scroll up and down our website and is located on the right side of your computer or tablet screen. The “Show Me How” button has information on various library resources. Right now, we are highlighting: Kanopy-Streaming Cinematic Masterpieces, and Transparent Language- online Language learning. Just click the link and you will be taken to videos and document information. Select what best answers your current question.

Other options are available to view by selecting the Library Resources option. In this section you will find helpful guides to AncestryLibrary Edition, Brainfuse HelpNow Tutoring, Universal Classes, World Book and Libby, just to name a few.

Another option is to check out the guides to social media. View how to set up a Facebook account, Instagram and Pinterest. Never Tweeted before? There is a guide for that as well.

All libraries in the Wythe-Grayson Regional Library system will be closed on Monday and Tuesday next week, continuing the Christmas holiday. (They will also be closed Dec. 30 and Jan. 2 around the New Year’s holiday.)

But while you are at home, kids can watch a number of video titles on the library’s “Just for Kids Access Video,” from the series Crayola, Create to Learn. Here are the latest titles:

And there are lots of new items to check out at the Wythe County Public Library to read during the holidays. Here are the latest ones:

Graphic Novels: “Did You Hear What Eddie Gein Done?” by Harold Schechter.

Young Readers: “Noodleheads Take It Easy” by Tedd Arnold; “Skandar and the Unicorn Thief” by A. F. Steadman.

Non-Fiction: “In the Mouth of the Wolf: A Murder, a Cover-Up, and the True Cost of Silencing the Press” by Katherine Corcoran; “The Forever Witness: How DNA and Genealogy Solved a Cold Case Double Murder” by Edward Humes; “Mind Fuel: Simple Way to Build Mental Resilience Every Day” by Bear Grylls; “Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors” by Tom Bower; “Two Old Broads: Stuff You Need to Know That You Didn’t Know You Needed to Know” by M. E. Hecht; “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times” by Michelle Obama; “A Place in the World” by Frances Mayes; “The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown” by Katie Nicholl; “Vigilance: The Life of William Still, Father of the Underground Railroad” by Andrew K. Diemer; “The Stories We Tell” by Joanna Gaines; “American Mother: The True Story of a Troubled Family, Motherhood, and the Cyanide Murders That Shook the World” by Gregg Olsen; “Queens of the Age of Chivalry” by Alison Weir; “Breathless: The Scientific Race to Defeat a Deadly Virus” by David Quammen; “Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain” by Charles Leerhsen Bourdain; “Do Let’s Have Another Drink: The Dry Wit and Fizzy Life of Queen Elizabeth and the Queen Mother” by Gareth Russell; “Deliberate Cruelty: Truman Capote, the Millionaire’s Wife, and the Murder of the Century” by Roseanne Montillo; “American Wildflowers: A Literary Field Guide” by Susan Barba and Leanne Shapton; “The Commanders: The Leadership Journeys of George Patton, Bernard Montgomery and Erwin Rommel” by Lloyd Clark; “Bravo Company: An Afghanistan Deployment and Its Aftermath” by Ben Kesling; “A Cabin in the Forest: How to Find, Renovate, and Run the Perfect Off-Grid Retreat” by Roxyann Spanfelner; “Origins of the Wheel of Time: The Legends and Mythologies That Inspired Robert Jordan” by Michael Livingston; “Untangled: Walking the Eightfold Path to Clarity, Courage, and Compassion” by Koshin Paley; “A Private Spy: The Letters of John le Carre” by John le Carre; “The Last Campaign: Sherman, Geronimo, and the War for America” by H. W. Brands; “Have I Told You This Already?: Stories I Don’t Want to Forget to Remember” by Lauren Graham.

Fiction: “The Hero of This Book” by Elizabeth McCracken (large print); “The Lemon” by S. E. Boyd; “Less is Lost” by Andrew Greer; “The Fall of Numenor and Other Tales from the Second Age of Middle-Earth” by J. R. R. Tolkien; “The Lindbergh Nanny” by Mariah Fredericks; “The Serpent in Heaven” by Charlaine Harris; “All the Broken Places” by John Boyne; “Heartbroke: Stories” by Chelsea Bieker; “Kalyna the Soothsayer” by Elijah Spector (sci-fi); “Defending Alice: A Novel of Love and Race in the Roaring Twenties” by Richard Stratton; “The Cloisters” by Katy Hays; “All the Blood We Share: A Novel of the Bloody Benders of Kansas” by Camilla Bruce; “The Wintering Place” by Kevin McCarthy (western); “Flight” by Lynn Strong; “The Book Haters’ Book Club” by Gretzhen Anthony; “A Light in the Flame” by Jennifer Armentrout; “Alone with You in the Ether: A Love Story” by Olivie Blake; “One Woman’s War: A Novel of the Real Miss Moneypenny” by Christine Wells; “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham; “The Blackout Book Club” by Amy Green; “All the Ruined Men: Stories” by Bill Glose; “Elizabeth Finch” by Julian Barnes; “The Christmas Wish” by Lindsey Kelk; “Toad” by Katherine Dunn; “The Sandcastle Hurricane” by Carolyn Brown; “Over Her Dead Body” by Susan Walter; “The Next Best Day” by Sharon Sala; “Pulling the Wings Off Angels” by K. J. Parker; “Paperback Jack” by Loren D. Estleman; “A Quiet Life” by Ethan Joella; “Snowed In for Christmas” by Sarah Morgan; “Meredith, Alone” by Claire Alexander; “The Wilderwoman” by Ruth Emmie Lang; “Shrines of Gaiety” by Kate Atkinson (large print); “Heaven’s Prisoners” by James Lee Burke; “We All Want Impossible Things” by Catherine Newman; “The Twist of q Knife” by Anthony Horowitz (mystery); “One Last Chance” by Kat Martin; “The Magic Kingdom” by Russell Banks; “Small Game” by Blair Braverman; “A Sliver of Darkness” by C. J. Tudor; “The Stroke of Winter” by Wendy Webb; “The Resemblance” by Lauren Nossett; “Her Hidden Genius” by Marie Benedict (large print); “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham (large print); “Are You Awake?” by Claire McGowan; “Better Than Fiction” by Alexa Martin; “Night Shift” by Robin Cook; “The Vibrant Years” by Sonah Dev; “he House at Phantom Park” by Graham Masterton; “So Long, Chester Wheeler” by Catherine Hyde; “Wrath Goddess Sing” by Maya Deane; “No One Left to Come Looking for You” by Sam Lipsyte; “The Sisters of Sea View” by Julie Klassen; “The Angel of Rome and Other Stories” by Jess Walter; “Dawnlands” by Philippa Gregory; “I Walk Between the Raindrops” by T. Boyle; “Bleeding Heart Yard” by Elly Griffiths (mystery); “Flight Risk” by Cherie Priest (mystery); “Before I Let Go” by Kennedy Ryan; “Gilded Mountain” by Kale Manning; “The Last Party” by Clare Mackintosh; “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Ewu; “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Ewu.”

DVDs: “Don’t Worry, Darling,” “The Offer,” “Christmas Paradise,” “The Good House,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Scrooged,” “Euphoria” (Seasons 1-2), “After Ever Happy,” “Gigi & Nate,” “Good Omens,” “Three Thousand Years of Longing,” “(Impractical) Jokers: The Movie,” “Emily the Criminal,” “The Offer,” “Countdown to Christmas 9-Movie Collection,” “Jerry and Marge Go Large,” “A Discovery of Witches” (Season 3), “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” “Nurse Jackie” (Seasons 1-2).

