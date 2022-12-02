Sex offender facing new charges

Accused of malicious wounding, a Wythe County sex offender is behind bars while awaiting trial.

Jason Michael Dunford, 43, of Max Meadows was arrested on Nov. 25 and charged with malicious wounding (two counts), misdemeanor destruction of property and reckless driving.

Virginia State Police Trooper R.B. Mullins obtained the warrants. State police didn’t provide requested additional comment by press time.

According to the arrest warrants, Dunford is accused of wounding Brittany Moore and Steven Stuart on Nov. 25.

In court papers, a magistrate mentioned a tire iron as a possible weapon.

Given a court-appointed attorney to represent him, Dunford is being held without bond in the New River Valley Regional Jail.

Dunford, who has a lengthy criminal record, is on probation for a June 2017 Wythe County conviction for carnal knowledge of a minor, sexual offense with a minor by computer and enticing a minor to perform in pornography.

He was sentenced to serve three years and five months and placed on probation for five years after his release.

In 2012, he pleaded guilty to possessing child porn and was sentenced to serve a year behind bars.

According to court documents, he also had convictions for drug possession and distribution.

His preliminary hearing on the new charges has been set for Feb. 9, 2023, in Wythe County General District Court.