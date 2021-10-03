 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $19,000

  • Updated
This one level bungalow consist of 3 bedrooms and 2 baths in Town of Marion. With some TLC this could make a great investment or starter home. The homeowner is selling the home in its current condition and will make no repairs or improvement's before sale or negotiate with the buyer for any credits to fund these fix-its.

