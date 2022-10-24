Honoring Dad on his 80th

My father has become very modest in his later years. I expect his objection when he reads the following tribute. However, I feel it is too important not to acknowledge with a decent amount of fanfare. Tuesday, Oct. 25, was my dad’s 80th birthday. Any loved child should consider themselves blessed to have a parent live so long. His perseverance is typical of his fearless and unrelenting character.

My father is the most courageous man I have ever known. I have never seen him nervous or exuding the slightest hint of fear in my presence, despite the fact that he has had plenty of times in his life to be afraid. Four years in the Coast Guard followed by forty-five years as a police officer has undoubtedly lent itself to more than his share of gruesome scenes for my father. He told me once that, during a rescue mission in the Coast Guard, one man survived long enough to get one arm over the side of the life raft before he froze to death. Another mission involved rescuing the body of a sea captain.

The mid to late 1960s was a tumultuous time to join the High Point Police Department with the height of the Civil Rights Movement unfolding in real time. I’m sure Dad felt a long way from his native rural Galax when he was breaking up race riots. High-speed chases and recovering hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of jewels were the tip of the iceberg in Dad’s fast-paced line of work.

The crowning moment of my career was penning the book, Herb Cooley: The Law Enforcement Legacy of My Father, in 2016 to commemorate 50 years since his becoming a police officer. It was published as a complete surprise to him and contained interviews with more than two dozen of his colleagues and friends, several of whom have sadly left us since then. The book was no bigger a gift to anyone than me, as I learned just how courageous my dad truly had been in the face of danger. He was respected and admired by so many of the officers who worked under him, called by most as the best boss they ever had. After leaving High Point Police Department, he worked for the North Carolina Public Defender’s Office before coming here as Chief Deputy of the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, then moving on to Chief of Police in both Pulaski and Vinton.

I know that out of all of Dad’s career achievements and accolades, none was more meaningful to him than being a graduate of the FBI National Academy. Just to be invited to participate in such a program was a distinguished honor. Having successfully completed it ranked Dad among the most elite police officers in the world, as the program chose top cops from every state in the union as well as eleven foreign countries. He made friends across the globe and added to his extensive collection of shoulder patches from countless police departments worldwide.

More important than my father the officer is the man my Dad is himself. He could not have come from two finer folks in the world. My grandfather, Herbert Wiley Cooley, was a World War II veteran of few words and many talents. His garden was the best around with vegetables like my dad has never tasted since. His carpentry skills were unmatched. The toy desk he made for me at six years old now belongs to my eight-year-old daughter and is cherished beyond words. My grandmother, Irene Higgins Cooley, was the greatest cook our family has ever seen. She was also the most loving mother and grandmother with which we could have been blessed. They may have never had much money or academic education, but they were two of the smartest, kindest, and hard-working people in the world.

Dad always recalls his farm chores as a child from milking cows by 5 a.m. to carrying water from a spring to the house. He can recall when electricity was first installed in his home and that there was always an abundance of the finest foods on the table. He recently told me that his grandmother regularly made cakes that were beautiful enough to be displayed on television.

I find it ironic that my dad never knew what a steak was until he had his first one at a senior high school football banquet. As I grew up, there was no better treat than my dad grilling us steaks on special occasions, most notably during so many happy Christmas eves. No steak at any restaurant in the world can rival those of my father.

Family heritage is very important to my dad and he loved that I shared his interest in it. I have so many happy memories of going through the old family cemeteries as he taught me the lineage of our family and shared memories of his beloved grandparents and even great-grandparents. I will always treasure them.

My favorite memories with my Dad are probably ones of more recent years watching him be a grandfather to my daughter. However, seeing him only once or twice a year is very hard. I didn’t appreciate being able to see him every day when I was younger. Dad lives too far away from us, now happily retired on the South Carolina coast, but Bella and her Pop adore one another mutually. In 2019, a dream came true for me when my parents, sister, daughter, wife and I all went to Disney World together. As that memory is one of the happiest of my life, Dad says the Disney World trips he and Mom took us on were some of his happiest.

I have been far from a model son to either of my parents, but I now fully appreciate the sacrifices they made so that my sister and I could have and be the best. I am such a black-and-white person who tackles situations with a severe attitude. Dad has always tried to open my eyes to various shades of gray and to approach all situations with as much humor and easiness as possible. Whether or not he has been successful, he is still a hero who is loved and treasured by his son more than these few words can say. I celebrate him now and always.