Volleyball action heats up

PH swipes win from IndiansAvery Maiden had 12 kills, 10 digs and six blocks and Lauren Stauffer tallied 12 digs, nine kills and three blocks to lead Patrick Henry to a 25-14, 25-17, 25-17 Hogoheegee District victory over Rural Retreat on Friday night. Baleigh Belcher dished out 12 assists, Sydney Taylor contributed 14 assists and six aces and Sidney Newton and Morgan Tasker had three aces apiece.

Galax shuts out MaroonsJasmine Faulkner had six kills and Maggie Minton added eight service points and 12 digs in the Maroons’ 25-19, 25-18, 25-19 Mountain Empire District loss to the Maroon Tide. Samara Sheffey had 25 digs and Haley Faulkner tallied seven assists and seven service points for George Wythe (5-17). The Maroons won the JV game 25-17, 25-22.

Giles blanks PioneersGiles improved to 14-3 with a win over Mountain Empire foe Fort Chiswell.

The Giles girls claimed straight sets, powered by Sophie Taylor’s 12 kills and Kaitlyn Steele’s 29 assists. The Fort fell 25-8, 25-13 and 25-11.

Maroons sweep G-GirlsThe George Wythe varsity and junior varsity claimed a home win over Graham on Monday night.

The JV crew stuck Graham with a 25-17 and 25-21 loss, while the varsity group ran through a 3-0 win – 25-23, 25-22, 25-22. McKenzie Tate stuffed the stat sheet with 31 digs on the night while Haley Faulkner served up three aches and dished out 16 assists to go along with a dig.

Samara Sheffey served up a pair of aces and came up with 10 digs. Maggie Minton knocked down three kills and padded out 10 digs and a pair of aces. Sydney Leonard finished with four kills, a pair of blocks and two digs.

Hannah Repass dished out 11 assists and issued two kills. Andrea Pannell finished with a dig and four blocks, while Jasmine Faulkner knocked down eight kills, a block and five digs. Makenna Gilman finshed with four kills, a block and a dig. Olivia Shockley served up an ace to go with five kills, and Ryan Fowler came up with a dig and two kills in the non-district win.