The Appalachian Spirit Gallery at 144 West Main Street in Marion has a night of music and art planned for its first Second Friday ArtWalk of 2023. In the gallery’s ongoing efforts to showcase the talent of musicians living within a 50 mile radius of Marion, the May 12 event will feature a music concert by longtime friend Jim Lloyd.

Musical eclectic, singer, old-time banjo great, public radio host, music teacher, bluegrass rhythm guitarist, storyteller, banjo museum curator, and Rural Retreat barber, Lloyd plans to put his mountain guitar expertise front and center as he performs at gallery for 2023.

Lloyd has performed at the Appalachian Spirit Gallery every year since the doors opened in 2006. On May 12, the gallery will open at 5 p.m. with the informal concert beginning at 6 p.m.

If the weather proves mild, the concert will be held outdoors on the porch. If it is raining or cold the concert will be moved indoors to the parlor.

Lloyd’s music is sponsored by The Bank of Marion.

New work on display by Appalachian Spirit Gallery members include paintings executed in oils, watercolors, acrylics, and mixed media. Other work includes photography, jewelry, framed marquetry works and ornaments, pottery, turned wood bowls, cutting boards and utensils, quilts and fabric art, weaving, felted works, stained glass sun catchers, and hanging plant containers.

The gallery is run by the Appalachian Spirit Artists Association, a 501©3 organization composed of artisans who share jobs to fulfill the group’s mission to celebrate the arts, traditions, lore and spirit of the Appalachian Mountains by demonstrating the work of local talent.

The monthly Second Friday ArtWalks will be held through December 2023. All events are free and open to the public. Bring lawn chairs.