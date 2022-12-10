Marion reveals entertainment plans for 2023

This week, the Town of Marion, in partnership with Marion Downtown, announced its lineup of free concerts, cruise-ins, festivals and events for 2023.

“We are proud to again provide quality entertainment for the community,” said Marion’s Director of Community and Economic Development Ken Heath. “These events are just part of what we do in our office to help bring people together, and to support our local restaurants and businesses – plus we LOVE getting everybody together to have some fun!”

Marion’s season kicks off Saturday, May 20, with the first of the annual Third Saturday Cruise-Ins. Bands include My New Favorites, Victor Lawson and Boogie Chillin’, Jarid Reedy, and HB Beverly. Performers will take the farmers market stage from 6-9 p.m. May through October.

Memorial Day weekend brings the flag tribute across downtown, a special “Letters From Home” show on Sunday, and the Memorial Day Parade at 10 a.m. on May 29.

July Fourth will be celebrated with a classic car show at Riverbend Park, with this year’s entertainment being Mark Larkins and The Sounds of Summer. Proceeds from vehicle registration benefit the Iron Warriors and Marion Downtown.

Ranked one of Virginia Living magazine’s “Best Food Festivals in Virginia,” the Hungriest Mother Food Challenges are back on the third full weekend in July, along with the Hungry Mother Festival at nearby Hungry Mother State Park July 21-23. Downtown concerts include the annual Main Street Bock Party featuring Phantom on Friday night, and, on Saturday, in addition to the food challenges, musical guests include Soul Sandwich, country rocker Chris Hennessee, and 7 Bridges: An Eagles Tribute on July 22.

The second Saturday of October marks the 37th annual Marion Chili Championship, and entertainment includes Morrison & Perkins, Victor Lawson and Boogie Chillin’, and Bluffett: The Ultimate Jimmy Buffett Tribute Show.

Nov. 30 will kick off the Christmas season in Marion with the annual downtown open house, “Merry Marion,” and the Community Christmas Tree Lighting. The Marion Christmas Parade is set for Friday, Dec. 1.

Additionally, the first Saturday night of each month, the Town of Marion helps sponsor Song of the Mountains live TV taping at the Lincoln Theatre.

The Marion Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon through the season and offers special holiday markets for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

The historic Lincoln Theatre offers a full schedule of programming, from live music to classic movies.

The Henderson School provides a free jam session every Monday night for bluegrass and old time pickers, and other local venues, including nearby Hungry Mother State Park, offer live music and entertainment as well.

For more information on events and activities in Marion, visit marionva.org or follow the town on Facebook.

Note: All events are subject to change. Visit the town’s website for the most up-to-date information.

Marion’s events are sponsored by the Town of Marion, Marion Downtown, and Beach Waves Radio. Additional support is provided by WCYB, WJHL, the Smyth County News & Messenger, and WMEV.