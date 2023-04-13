I woke up last Sunday morning, Easter Sunday, to the big round moon shining through my window and a heavy frost on the ground. We didn’t have a sunrise service at Mt. Mitchell, but I was filled with joy and praise knowing that our dear Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ, was alive for my heart was overflowing with love, especially for my family and church family. I spent some time in God’s presence with my daily devotions and prayer. Then I went to church, leading my awesome Sunday school class and participating in the Easter cantata. I was fed by Pastor Aubrey Whitlow’s message on forgiveness. What a blessed morning.

After church, Sam, Darlene, Crystal, Ben, Courtney and I ate lunch at Cracker Barrel.

Happy birthday to Linda Fiorini on April 21.

Our prayer concerns are Phil and Mildred Green, Russell Rogers, Cason Gravley, Sherry Tate, Deedy Hurst, Carson Frye, Phyllis Suthers, David Safewright, David Hedrick, Debbie H. Burress, Burley and Virginia Thomas; Amy, C.W., Robert and Pam Burnett; Luke Simmerman; Nancy Hall; Dollie Monroe; Grace Davis; Colleen Dunford; Shirley Ashley; Linda Porter, Jody Cantrell; Judy Rorrer; Mary Johnson; Edna Frye; Adrain Kearns; James and Beth Hurst; Jean Hurst; Janie Bralley; Wanda Umberger; Tyler Arney; Dewey Clemons Jr.; Rachel Selfe; Richard and Karen Mize; Jeanie Burcham; John Goins; Kathy Arnold; Michelle Fisher; Phyllis Viars; A.R. Frye; Joyce Layne, Alfred and Diane Stephens, Ted Anders; Laura Brewer; Larry Watson; Larry Martin; Marveen Brooks; Randy Umberger; Dick Boyd; Jeff Dean; Richard Goins; Richard Lambert; Jean Hurst; Andy Burcham; Donnie Hedrick; our country and its leaders; our military personnel and their families; first responders; health care workers; our churches; our schools; all disasters and world peace.

Sam, Darlene, Phyllis and I enjoyed the “Coffee House” fundraiser dinner at West End United Methodist Church on Saturday evening. Pastor Natalie Drummond and her two children blessed all of us with special music. They are very talented.

The Easter bunny (Barbara Goins) surprised me Saturday with a scrumptious peanut butter pie and a copy of the “Jellybean Prayer” along with the jellybeans. Thanks neighbor for your lovingkindness.

I saw my first hummingbird last Friday. I haven’t seen it since. Hope it didn’t freeze.

Have a great week and count your blessings.