Project to impact Chatham Hill Road; Park Boulevard to get attention

As the Town of Marion works to repair a drainage system on Chatham Hill Road this coming week, drivers may need to look for alternative routes.

Weather permitting, crews plan to undertake major portions of the work, which will include road closures and detours, Oct. 24-28.

According to a town news release:

On Monday, Oct. 24, Chatham Hill Road from the railroad to Louise Avenue will be closed from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

On Tuesday, Oct. 25, and Wednesday, Oct. 26, Chatham Hill Road will be reduced to a single lane with flaggers controlling traffic from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Thursday and Friday, Oct. 27 and 28, Chatham Hill Road will again be closed from the Main Street intersection to the railroad, with a detour along West Chilhowie Street, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day.

It is anticipated that the work will be completed on Chatham Hill Road within the next 10 days if weather allows.

For traffic updates, individuals may text 24354 to 888777.

Park Boulevard

At Monday night’s Marion Town Council meeting, Town Manager Bill Rush reported that crews will mill and pave portions of Park Boulevard in the coming weeks.

Debra Parks, who travels to work on the road, spoke to the council about its condition. She noted that near the intersection with Prater Lane major issues exist on both sides of Park Boulevard, which drivers also use to access Hungry Mother State Park and is part of the Back of the Dragon.

Officials are very aware of the situation, Rush said, noting that Marion has recently been awarded State of Good Repair funds to mill and pave the road, but that money won’t come through until next summer. However, with the condition of the roadway, he said the town plans to mill and pave portions of it in the next several weeks.

Rush said the crews also plan to investigate what’s causing the damage to the road. He noted that it was just paved seven years ago.

Following Monday’s council meeting, rough road signs were again put out, cautioning drivers of the road’s current state. Potholes were also marked.

