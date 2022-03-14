 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $130,000

  2022-03-14
Great in-town location convenient to shopping, hospital, I-77 and I-81. Well-kept home ready for new owners. This cute cottage features large living room, dining/office, updated bath, stainless steel appliances convey. Newer flooring, insulated tilt windows, main bedroom on main level. Large kitchen. Rocking chair front porch. Huge paved driveway. Outbuilding. Great yard! Sq. footage is approximate. Won't last.

