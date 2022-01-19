Weekly Meetings: Jan. 19-26, 2022

ABINGDON TOURISM STRATEGIC PLAN INFORMATIONAL SESSIONS: Abingdon, Va. Friday, Jan. 21, 8:30-10:30 a.m. and 3-5 p.m., Rooms 103 and 104, Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center, One Partnership Circle. Dr. Vince Magnini from the Institute for Service Research has been hired by the town to create a five-year strategic plan for tourism. Informational sessions will go over the proposed plan and accept public feedback. All are welcome to attend.