 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weekly Meetings: Jan. 19-26, 2022

  • 0
Washington County News logo

ABINGDON TOWN COUNCIL: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2:30 p.m., Arthur Campbell Room, Town Hall, 133 W. Main St. Call 276-492-2149 or email kkingsley@abingdon-va.gov.

WASHINGTON COUNTY PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, Jan. 19, 5:30-7 p.m., County Government Building, 1 Government Center Place. Call 276-525-1313 or email kjohnson@washcova.com.

WASHINGTON COUNTY PARK AUTHORITY: Abingdon, Va. Thursday, Jan. 20, 6-8 p.m., Meeting Room #2, County Government Building, 1 Government Center Place. Call 276-628-9677.

ABINGDON TOURISM STRATEGIC PLAN INFORMATIONAL SESSIONS: Abingdon, Va. Friday, Jan. 21, 8:30-10:30 a.m. and 3-5 p.m., Rooms 103 and 104, Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center, One Partnership Circle. Dr. Vince Magnini from the Institute for Service Research has been hired by the town to create a five-year strategic plan for tourism. Informational sessions will go over the proposed plan and accept public feedback. All are welcome to attend.

ABINGDON TOURISM STRATEGIC PLAN INFORMATIONAL SESSION: Abingdon, Va. Monday, Jan. 24, 8:30-10:30 a.m., Rooms 103 and 104, Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center, One Partnership Circle.

People are also reading…

WASHINGTON COUNTY EMERGENCY SERVICES OPERATIONS COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Monday, Jan. 24, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Executive Conference Room, County Government Building, 1 Government Center Place. Call 276-525-330.

WASHINGTON COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION: Abingdon, Va. Monday, Jan. 24, 7-9 p.m., Board of Supervisors Auditorium, County Government Building, 1 Government Center Place. Call 276-525-1391 or email stephenr@washcova.com.

WASHINGTON COUNTY BOARD OF SOCIAL SERVICES: Bristol, Va. Monday, Jan. 24, 7 p.m., C.B. Hale Community Services Building, 15068 Lee Highway, Suite 100. Call 276-645-5000.

WASHINGTON COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: Abingdon, Va. Tuesday, Jan. 25, 6:30-10 p.m., Board of Supervisors Auditorium, County Government Building, 1 Government Center Place. Call 276-525-1300.

WASHINGTON COUNTY FACILITIES COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, Jan. 26, 4-5 p.m., County Government Building, 1 Government Center Place. Call 276-525-1350 or email khill@washcova.com.

How to Submit Info

Submission deadline is Monday noon for the items scheduled during the upcoming week. Email news@washconews.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Board pulls funds for APEX Center

The future of the Appalachian Regional Exposition Center is murky after the Wythe County Board of Supervisors denied funding for center for th…

Bland County Police Blotter

A Bland County man is being held without bond on felony charges after police went to a residence last week in response to a shooting call and …