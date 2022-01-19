Weekly Meetings: Jan. 19-26, 2022

ABINGDON TOWN COUNCIL: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2:30 p.m., Arthur Campbell Room, Town Hall, 133 W. Main St. Call 276-492-2149 or email kkingsley@abingdon-va.gov.
WASHINGTON COUNTY PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, Jan. 19, 5:30-7 p.m., County Government Building, 1 Government Center Place. Call 276-525-1313 or email kjohnson@washcova.com.
WASHINGTON COUNTY PARK AUTHORITY: Abingdon, Va. Thursday, Jan. 20, 6-8 p.m., Meeting Room #2, County Government Building, 1 Government Center Place. Call 276-628-9677.
ABINGDON TOURISM STRATEGIC PLAN INFORMATIONAL SESSIONS: Abingdon, Va. Friday, Jan. 21, 8:30-10:30 a.m. and 3-5 p.m., Rooms 103 and 104, Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center, One Partnership Circle. Dr. Vince Magnini from the Institute for Service Research has been hired by the town to create a five-year strategic plan for tourism. Informational sessions will go over the proposed plan and accept public feedback. All are welcome to attend.
ABINGDON TOURISM STRATEGIC PLAN INFORMATIONAL SESSION: Abingdon, Va. Monday, Jan. 24, 8:30-10:30 a.m., Rooms 103 and 104, Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center, One Partnership Circle.
WASHINGTON COUNTY EMERGENCY SERVICES OPERATIONS COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Monday, Jan. 24, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Executive Conference Room, County Government Building, 1 Government Center Place. Call 276-525-330.
WASHINGTON COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION: Abingdon, Va. Monday, Jan. 24, 7-9 p.m., Board of Supervisors Auditorium, County Government Building, 1 Government Center Place. Call 276-525-1391 or email stephenr@washcova.com.
WASHINGTON COUNTY BOARD OF SOCIAL SERVICES: Bristol, Va. Monday, Jan. 24, 7 p.m., C.B. Hale Community Services Building, 15068 Lee Highway, Suite 100. Call 276-645-5000.
WASHINGTON COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: Abingdon, Va. Tuesday, Jan. 25, 6:30-10 p.m., Board of Supervisors Auditorium, County Government Building, 1 Government Center Place. Call 276-525-1300.
WASHINGTON COUNTY FACILITIES COMMITTEE: Abingdon, Va. Wednesday, Jan. 26, 4-5 p.m., County Government Building, 1 Government Center Place. Call 276-525-1350 or email khill@washcova.com.