The popular Trivia Night makes its return to the Wythe County Public Library in the week ahead. So get those thinking caps on.

Otherwise, the week’s extra activities begin with the Meandering Mondays Book Club on Monday at 1 p.m. at the Wythe County library, at 300 E. Monroe St. in Wytheville. This is the club open to anyone talking about any book.

Next comes Dungeons and Dragons gaming onTuesday at 4 p.m. at the same library.

The four-week Sercap Inc. program continues on its second Thursday next week, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Learn how to change your mindset and improve your life and business. Further information is available by calling the library at 276-228-4951.

Friday will be the busiest day at the Wythe County Public Library, starting with the Writing Writers group at 1 p.m.; the Twisted Stitchers knitting group at 4 p.m., and the aforementioned Trivia Night starting at 5 p.m.

The Wythe County library has stocked many new books now ready for you to check out:

Young Readers (of all ages): “Mountain of Fire: Into the Heart of Volcanoes” by Julie Roberge; “Ancestory” by Hannah Sayler; “Jumper: A Day in the Life of a Backyard Jumping Spider” by Jessica Lanan; “A day in the Life of an Astronaut, Mars, and the Distant Stars” by Mike Barfield; “Moving the Millers’ Minnie Moore Mine Mansion: A True Story” by Dave Eggers; “Search for a Giant Squid: Pick Your Path” by Amy Forrester; “Amazon Animals: 100 Fun Facts About Snakes, Sloths, Spiders, and More” by Rose Davidson; “Mind Games: 10 Fun Optical Illusions and Perception Projects,” “You Rule!” by Rilla Alexander; “You Go First” by Ariel Bernstein; “The Right Tent” by Landis Blair; “This Is Not My Story” by Ryan Uytdewilligen; “Simon and the Better Bone” by Corey Tabor; “Ty’s Travels: Camp-Out” by Kelly Lyons; “Nat the Cat Takes a Bath” by Jarrett Lerner; “Fish and Worm” by Sergio Ruzzier; “Pepper & Boo: Paws Up for Joy!” by Charise Harper; “One Cool Duck 1 King of Cool” by Mike Patrik; “The Firefly Summer” by Morgan Matson; “Haru, Zombie Dog Hero” by Ellen Oh; “A Season Most Unfair” by J. Anderson Coats; “The International House of Dereliction” by Jacqueline Davies; “Menacing Manor” by Kiersten White; “The Drama with Doomsdays” by Scott Reintgen; “Hidden Figures: The Untold True Story of Four African-American Women Who Helped Launch Our Nation into Space” by Margot Shetterly (you’ve seen the movie; now read the book).

Juvenile Graphic Novels: “Burt the Beetle Lives Here” by Ashley Spires; “Dear Rosie” by Meghan Boehman; “Tegan and Sara: Junior High” by Tegan Quin.

Young Adult: “Gloria Buenrostro Is Not My Girlfriend” by Brandon Hoang.

Fiction: “The Ferryman” by Justin Cronin; “The Collector” by Daniel Silva; “An Honest Man” by Michael Koryta; “Going Zero” by Anthony McCarten; “Good Night, Irene” by Luis Urrea; “Chameleon: A Black Box Thriller” by Remi Adeleke; “Dead Eleven” by Jimmy Juliano; “Birder, She Wrote” by Donna Andrews; “The Paris Assignment” by Rhys Bowen; “Honey Drop Dead” by Laura Childs; “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese; “Death Knells and Wedding Bells” by Eva Gates; “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros; “Out of Nowhere” by Sandra Brown; “The Bone Hacker” by Kathy Reichs; “The Beach at Summerly” by Beatriz Williams; “Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett; “Crook Manifesto” by Colson Whitehead; “Happiness” by Danielle Steel; “For You and Only You: A Joel Goldberg Novel” by Caroline Kepnes; “The Summer Skies” by Jenny Colgan; “All the Sinners Bleed” by S. A. Cosby; “The Bird Hotel” by Joyce Maynard; “The Five-Star Weekend” by Elin Hilderbrand.

Non-Fiction: “The First Lady of World War II: Eleanor Roosevelt’s Daring Journey to the Frontlines and Back” by Shannon Schmidt; “Decades of Decadence: How Our Spoiled Elites Blew America’s Inheritance of Liberty, Security, and Prosperity” by Marco Rubio; “Conspirituality: How New Age Conspiracy Theories Became a Health Threat” by Derek Beres; “The Girls Who Fought Crime: The Untold True Story of the Country’s First Female Investigator and Her Crime Fighting Squad” by Maj. Gen. Mari K. Eder.