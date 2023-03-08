According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), a number of projects could impact drivers in Smyth County this week.

New ProjectA project to rehabilitation the Rt. 622 bridge over the railroad is expected to start soon. Motorists should use caution in the area and pay close attention to signs and message boards.

The project is expected to be complete in May 2024.

Interstate 81Work continues on the ongoing project to add a truck climbing lane to I-81 northbound near mile marker 39.

The roadway shoulder is closed during construction. Pay close attention to work zone signs. The project is expected to be complete in May 2024.

Day and nighttime bridge repairs northbound near exit 35 in the Chilhowie area will take place through March 10.

Be alert to a 14-foot width restriction during repairs.

Daytime and nighttime pothole patching will take place in Washington, Smyth and Wythe counties.

When traveling through highway work zones, use caution and be alert to changes in traffic patterns and slow-moving or stopped traffic.

Motorists may call VDOT’s 511 or visit http://www.511virginia.org for real-time traffic information.

MarionDue to utility construction, the Town of Marion has advised that Johnston Road will be closed today, March 8, weather permitting. Detours will be posted, directing traffic along Berkley Road and Highland Drive.

Expect traffic delays in the area.