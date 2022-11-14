JUST SAYIN': Stairway to haven

The oldest brother was the primary milker, and after getting up at 3 in the morning to milk, by the time he got home nearer to lunch, he would sometimes get a short nap. Our mother, needing confirmation that he was indeed awake when it was time to go back to milk again, say by 2:30 in the afternoon, would call up to him from the bottom of the stairs and say, “Growl at me!” Why did she say that? Because she expected a grumpy response. Who likes to be woken up when they’re so tired and resting so well, too?

I smile at my mommy in heaven when I yell today to my boys upstairs and asleep and call to them, “Growl at me!” And then I’ll hear the response, a lame, muted, “….grrrr…,” as if buffered by a pillow. And the cycle of random details of life continues.

Thinking of my mother standing, calling from the bottom of the stairs, I recall the stairs themselves. I sat on them and played school when I was about 3 or 4 years old. They were always dusty and dirty, as the back of the house never received much attention, even as they were traveled every day, and multiple times. Covered only in haste as a means up or down, no mind was paid to their state. The sounds of my mother’s call wafting up them was as distinct as her moderately gaited step on their backs. Not too soft but not too heavy. Mommy was usually barefoot inside. Daddy, on the other hand, was never barefoot unless he was going to bed. He wore his manurey work boots all through the house every time, which is why mommy gave up long ago on keeping anything nice. You didn’t argue with daddy, and the farm comes first. Always. He hadn’t the time to take his boots off to keep your floor clean. He had been to work and was quickly back to work, only running in perhaps for a sandwich or more often to make a phone call. Southern States, Farmer’s Milling, the afternoon milk crew or whichever local Wyrick or Wolfe was available to fix what dad could not. Whatever it was. The phone was the heart of the office which was planted in the dining room, conveniently close to the kitchen, and the heavy, busy boots brought their outside organics into our home and deposited them there like a stream after a flood, and made our home all the more rich for it, as far as I’m concerned. As a teenager I was embarrassed at our dismally fertile state indoors, and now I am so proud I want everyone to know. My home was the best in the world.

Daddy never yelled, “Growl at me.” He just yelled. And on the rare occasion you heard his substantial boots on the step, you knew immediately, so much louder and distinct they were than any of the rest of us. He rarely went upstairs, even for weeks, as his bedroom was downstairs. But the cadence and echo of them boots on them steps, though. The sound is as distinct as a bird’s call.

The trucks in the driveway. The slamming doors of each. The thump of the wood downstairs as Daddy threw it into the fireplace. The resonance of each slammed block of stored energy waiting to erupt with both light and heat for us, placed there by Daddy, and later by me.

Those stairs in the back of the house...there were 13. The boards were broad and deep and without any sway. I haven’t seen them in years now but I know they are as level and plum and permanent as they are in my mind. I hope they’re still dirty.

A teacher and mother, Meagan Morehead Bradshaw lives on a farm in Bland County; contact her at meaganmorehead123@gmail.com.