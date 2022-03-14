 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $235,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $235,000

Well maintained modular home with garage and workshop space is now available in Wytheville, VA . This 1568 sq. ft. home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, spacious living room, oversized eat-in kitchen, and nice size laundry room all on one level. This home features 2 X 12 floor joists, 2 X 6 studded finished drywall, 6/12 roof pitch, generator hook up wired into electrical box and offers low maintenance with metal roof, tilt windows and vinyl siding. The below grade utility room with concrete flooring houses the water tank and has ample space for storage. The well on this property offers a well depth of 405 ft. and a reserve of 365 ft. Enjoy the country farmland and mountain views from the back deck or relax in the gazebo. This home also offers a covered front porch to enjoy all the outside space this home has to offer. The gentleman's paradise garage/workshop offers garage space of 24 ft. X 40 ft. with an add on 16 ft. X 40 ft. workshop with oil heat and electricity.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Chilhowie businessman renovates site

Chilhowie businessman renovates site

After years of closure and decline, occupation by squatters and falling into disrepair the former Rainbow Autel in Chilhowie is being demolished. Plans to renovate the nearby carwash are also in the works. 

Speed cameras eyed for Smyth school zones

Speed cameras eyed for Smyth school zones

For his decades in law enforcement, Sheriff Chip Shuler isn’t easily surprised by law breaking, but he described himself as shocked by the number of people speeding through school zones. Shuler wasn’t alone. When presented with some of the statistics, county leaders began considering action that would place enforcement cameras in those zones.