3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $235,000

Well maintained modular home with garage and workshop space is now available in Wytheville, VA . This 1568 sq. ft. home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, spacious living room, oversized eat-in kitchen, and nice size laundry room all on one level. This home features 2 X 12 floor joists, 2 X 6 studded finished drywall, 6/12 roof pitch, generator hook up wired into electrical box and offers low maintenance with metal roof, tilt windows and vinyl siding. The below grade utility room with concrete flooring houses the water tank and has ample space for storage. The well on this property offers a well depth of 405 ft. and a reserve of 365 ft. Enjoy the country farmland and mountain views from the back deck or relax in the gazebo. This home also offers a covered front porch to enjoy all the outside space this home has to offer. The gentleman's paradise garage/workshop offers garage space of 24 ft. X 40 ft. with an add on 16 ft. X 40 ft. workshop with oil heat and electricity.