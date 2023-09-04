Narrows Livestock Auction Market Inc.

Date: September 2, 2023

Total Number of Head: 636

Total Sales: $759,675.70

STOCKER FEEDER CATTLE: Number of Head: 534

STEERS :

200-400 lbs 200.00 to 249.00 AVG: 235.00

401-600 lbs 165.00 to 261.00 AVG: 242.00

601-800 lbs 83.00 to 250.00 AVG: 215.00

801-1199 lbs 160.00 to 227.00 AVG: 187.00

BULLS:

200-400 lbs 160.00 to 243.00 AVG: 230.00 401-600 lbs 130.00 to 240.00 AVG: 230.00

601-800 lbs 150.00 to 225.00 AVG: 191.00

801-999 lbs 163.00 to 165.00 AVG: 164.00

1200-1399 lbs 111.00 to 113.00 AVG: 112.00

HEIFERS:

200- 400 lbs 150.00 to 220.00 AVG: 198.00

401-600 lbs 120.00 to 241.00 AVG: 206.00

601-800 lbs 90.00 to 232.00 AVG: 203.00

801-1199 lbs 161.00 to 190.00 AVG: 176.00

SLAUGHTER CATTLE: Number of Head: 69

COWS: 78.00 to 151.00 AVG: 95.00

BULLS: 104.00 to 130.00 AVG: 118.00

GOATS: Number of Head: 19 Sold by Head 10.00 to 155.00

SHEEP: Number of Head: 6 Sold by Pound 70.00 to 125.00

BABY CALVES SOLD BY THE HEAD: Number of Head: 3 140.00 to 280.00 AVG: 225.00

COW/CALF PAIRS SOLD BY HEAD: Number of Pairs: 9 1000.00 to 1850.00 AVG: 1350.00

BRED COWS SOLD BY HEAD: Number of Head: 40 450.00 to 1650.00 AVG: 1250.00

HEIFERS SOLD BY THE HEAD: Number of Head: 2 600.00

BULLS SOLD BY THE HEAD: Number of Head: 5 1150.00 to 1850.00 AVG: 1575.00

HOGS SOLD BY THE POUND: Number of Head: 9 18.00 to 40.00 AVG: 32.00

Wythe County VA Livestock Auction

Weekly Auction for Thu Aug 31, 2023 All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated Feeder Cattle 182 head Feeder Steers 40 head Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1 200- 300 240.00 300- 400 242.00-250.00 400- 500 246.00-250.00 500- 600 221.00-229.00 600- 700 224.00 700- 800 217.00 800- 900 200.00 900-1000 160.00 1000-1100 175.00 Feeder Steers Medium and Large 2 200- 300 217.00 300- 400 250.00 400- 500 250.00 500- 600 214.00-229.00 600- 700 216.00 700- 800 213.00 Feeder Holstein Steers 7 head Feeder Holstein Steers Large 2-3 200- 300 185.00 300- 400 177.00 500- 600 177.00-185.00 800- 900 140.00 1100+ 106.00 Feeder Heifers 87 head Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1 200- 300 200.00-225.00 300- 400 212.00-225.00 400- 500 214.00 500- 600 188.00-203.00 600- 700 165.00-202.00 700- 800 185.00 800- 900 165.00 Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 2 200- 300 175.00 300- 400 202.00 400- 500 182.00-214.00 500- 600 180.00-196.00 Feeder Bulls 48 head Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1 200- 300 225.00 300- 400 225.00 400- 500 210.00 500- 600 214.00-216.00 600- 700 192.00 700- 800 174.00 800- 900 142.00 900-1000 136.00-148.00 Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 2 300- 400 202.00 400- 500 192.00 500- 600 216.00 600- 700 194.00 700- 800 130.00 800- 900 130.00 900-1000 121.00-124.00 Slaughter Cattle 106 head Slaughter Cows 92 head Slaughter Cows Breaker 75-80% Lean 850-1200 88.00-100.00 1200-1600 106.00-118.00 Slaughter Cows Breaker High Yielding 1200-1600 121.00-130.00 Slaughter Cows Boner 80-85% Lean 800-1200 86.00-102.00 1200-2000 98.00-106.00 Slaughter Cows Boner High Yielding 1200-2000 108.00-117.00 Slaughter Cows Lean 85-90% Lean 750- 850 84.00-104.00 850-1200 90.00-114.00 Slaughter Bulls 14 head Slaughter Bulls YG 1-2 1000-1500 113.00-129.00 1500-2500 122.00-136.00 Slaughter Bulls High Yielding 1000-1500 132.00 1500-2500 138.00-142.00 Cows Returned To Farm 10 head Medium and Large 1, 3-9 years old 825-1545 775.00-1650.00 per head Cows With Calves At Side 6 pair Medium and Large 1, 2-9 years old with calves 100-400 lbs 700-1235 975.00-1600.00 per pair Calves Returned To Farm 7 head Calves Returned To Farm 130- 200 260.00 Holstein Bulls 70- 100 50.00 per head 100- 130 100.00-150.00 Source: Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services USDA-VA Market News, Richmond, VA 804.786.3947 www.vdacs.virginia.gov/marketnews market.news@vdacs.virginia.gov