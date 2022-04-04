3 Bedroom Home in Tazewell - $125,000

Brick Ranch with updates! This sweet home in a desirable neighborhood is hitting the market with updated bathrooms, oak cabinets in the kitchen, fresh paint and some new flooring. Ready for you to move into, the home has a lovely interior as well as as a wonderful, level back yard. Outside, you cannot help but notice the lovely mountain views, the great yard for get togethers, and a front porch made for sitting and watching the neighborhood. Inside, the home is suitable for anyone looking for that first time home or to downsize, yet it boasts roomy common areas. The walkout basement area has been freshened up as well, with paint and floor treatment and is suitable to expand the living area!