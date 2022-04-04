Brick Ranch with updates! This sweet home in a desirable neighborhood is hitting the market with updated bathrooms, oak cabinets in the kitchen, fresh paint and some new flooring. Ready for you to move into, the home has a lovely interior as well as as a wonderful, level back yard. Outside, you cannot help but notice the lovely mountain views, the great yard for get togethers, and a front porch made for sitting and watching the neighborhood. Inside, the home is suitable for anyone looking for that first time home or to downsize, yet it boasts roomy common areas. The walkout basement area has been freshened up as well, with paint and floor treatment and is suitable to expand the living area!
3 Bedroom Home in Tazewell - $125,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Saltville man accused of robbing a local gas station with a knife has been indicted by a Smyth County Grand Jury.
A Marion man who federal prosecutors say ordered around 30,000 fentanyl pills from California and sold them in the area pleaded guilty yesterd…
A Wythe felon with a history of drugs and violence got more jail time last week on four new convictions.
Floyd’s legendary football and track coach Winfred Beale retired from the classroom in December after a lifetime of leading local students to …
Starting today, pool parties at Marion’s soon-to-open waterpark can be booked via the town’s website.
Plans continue by Smyth County Schools to demolish most of the former Marion Intermediate School, but asbestos abatement must first take place.
The Town of Marion has opted to maintain its hunting ban. To control the deer population in town, Marion police officers have now been charged with culling the herds.
A Chilhowie man was arrested Wednesday evening following a high-speed chase on Interstate 81.
A Bristol Virginia Sheriff's deputy and Saltville resident is facing a driving while intoxicated charge after he was stopped in Washington Cou…
Marion Police Lt. Rusty Hamm is leading an effort to bring high-level supervisory police training to Southwest Virginia.