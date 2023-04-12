The Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) is honoring telecommunicators across the commonwealth this week.

National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week (NPSTW), observed every second week in April, has been set aside to recognize and celebrate the work of telecommunicators, who are the first and most critical link between the public and emergency services.

In 2022, emergency communications professionals answered approximately 4.35 million 9-1-1 calls in Virginia, often providing life-saving instructions to callers before responding units arrive on-scene.

VDEM specifically recognized Situational Awareness Unit telecommunicators who assist in coordinating state resources to aid localities during public safety emergencies.

A VDEM news release said, “We encourage everyone to spend this week honoring and thanking those who serve in this demanding profession.”