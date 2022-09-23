You can fill out an adoption application online on our official website.Name: Little Bit (Littles)Breed:Beagle mixAge:7 yearsAdoption fee:$225Foster Location: BlandMy... View on PetFinder
Little Bit
Related to this story
Most Popular
Three Wythe County residents have been arrested on drug charges following an investigation by the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office and the Wythe …
It was a “horrible crime.”
George Wythe High School senior Maria Malavolti wants to study marketing after she graduates and already has a jump on her peers. The 18-year-…
Residents of Jerry Lane hope to see an improvement in road conditions after presenting a petition last month and speaking with VDOT representatives.
A woman who was the subject of a widely shared video of a police encounter in Marion over the weekend was taken to a facility for mental healt…
A challenge to three plaintiffs’ legal standing to dispute a Smyth County Board of Supervisors decision granting a special use permit for a tr…
A Marion man who prosecutors say ordered around 30,000 fentanyl pills from a California supplier and distributed them in Southwest Virginia ha…
Marion Police Officer Mason Wagoner was recognized last Tuesday with an Award for Valor for his handling of a volatile mental health crisis la…
Lawman, newspaper man, everyman Jack Crosswell, 93, died Tuesday. Straight-shooting and plain talking, Crosswell enjoyed careers as an ATF age…
For years, Chilhowie’s Apple Festival was celebrating its heritage as a major apple-growing community. The orchards had long since disappeared from the landscape. However, today apples with Chilhowie roots are flourishing and becoming part of a growing industry.