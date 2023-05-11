Old men can’t move – or at least they probably shouldn’t.

I’m not talking about your taxing physical activities such as walking to the refrigerator, punching remote control buttons or logging into the Wi-Fi.

I mean the moving that involves U-Hauls, and gloves, and lifting, and sweating, and climbing, and packing and perhaps a little cussing.

Sometimes, though, a need arises that causes you to abandon logic and carry a heavy cardboard box full of soup bowls.

Helping my sister get from Nashville to Southwest Virginia was one such instance.

A couple of weeks ago, I – and a couple of friends – got up extremely early and drove to the country music capital to pick up a truck, clean out an apartment and possibly start a career as a Conway Twitty hair impersonator (wigs would likely be involved).

After six hours behind the wheel amongst rain, wind and wrecks, we arrived in a somewhat sketchy part of town to pick up the rental truck I’d reserved. It, of course, wasn’t there, so we were rerouted to another even sketchier location where a rather jovial gentlemen enjoying a certain herbal remedy got us into our truck, but not before his fellow plant participant accidentally ran over a leaf blower in the parking lot.

High on life but not so much on sleep and patience, we negotiated the city’s maddening motorway to my sibling’s domicile.

So began the tugging, and lugging, and leaning, and laughing and heavy breathing.

When you’re in your teens and 20s, you think nothing of hoisting high a futon or balancing 16 boxes of marble knickknacks on your strong back. For three solidly middle-age men, though, each dresser or dining room table symbolized a potential hernia or heart attack.

Thankfully, the weather was mild so we didn’t get too overheated as we filled the wheeled metal receptacle to the top.

After a tasty lunch break and small talk with my sister’s neighbor who was using a broom to herd a rabbit named after a French medical professional, we set our sights on the commonwealth.

Since I did the driving duties going down, my one friend piloted the truck with me riding shotgun while the other followed in my car.

Six more hours and a lot of gas later, we made it to Virginia.

On the verge of hallucinating from lack of oxygen and sleep – or possibly a contact buzz from the rental hub, I finally passed out on my couch at about 11 p.m.

Mercifully, we waited until the next day to unload.

We would need lots of mercy – and medical attention – on Sunday.

Although I knew my sister’s new place was on the third floor of a stately older building without an elevator, I didn’t grasp the logistical challenges that would present. In fact, I admittedly got a little winded just trudging up the seemingly endless flights of stairs to assess the situation.

Fortunately, we had some additional younger arms and legs this go-round which made pivoting mattresses and box springs around landings and railings a bit easier.

Several hours and several trips later, we finally emptied the truck and returned it to the drop-off site.

It wasn’t until a day or two later that my aging bones and muscles began to protest mightily against the earlier abuse.

For future reference, I’ve advised my sister to either burn or sell her possessions the next time she’s struck with a move-inducing wanderlust.

I’ll probably still be able to tote a cushion or two, but I think these worn-out flat feet are staying put.

Jeffrey Simmons can be reached at 228-6611, extension 572, or jsimmons@wythenews.com.