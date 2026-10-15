Mt. Pleasant News Marie Bishop Correspondent Oct 15, 2026 8 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BIRTHDAYS and ANNIVERSARIESkAmw2AAJ q:CE952J E@ q2C32C2 v@:?D @? ~4E] `hj y@?2E92? (2=E6CD @? ~4E] a_j v2CJ #6646 2?5 }2? z68=6J @? ~4E] a`j #6?66 w@F?D96== 2?5 r2C=66 '] #@FC< @? ~4E] ab 2?5 s2G:5 $9FA6 @? ~4E] ac]k^AmkAmx’> D@CCJ x >256 2 >:DE2<6 =2DE H66<j vC68 2?5 #6?66 w@F?D96==’D 2??:G6CD2CJ H2D ~4E] `a[ ?@E ~4E] `g]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mkDA2? DEJ=6lQE6IE\564@C2E:@?i F?56C=:?6jQmrw&#rw }t($ – |E] !=62D2?E &]|]r]k^DA2?mk^DEC@?8mk^Am kAm#6G] !2:86 (:>36C=J’D >6DD286 @? $F?52J >@C?:?8 H2D “(:=56C?6DD #@25i %96 v@=56? r2=7” E2<6? 7C@> tI@5FD ba] !688J (9:E6 H2D @FC (@CD9:A {6256C] %96 D6CG:46 @7 w@=J r@>>F?:@? 4=@D65 E96 >@C?:?8]k^Am People are also reading… Crunch Time: Local farms help Smyth schools celebrate Farm to School program Remembering, living: Smyth Recovery Court vigil features stories of hope Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville office seekers speak at candidates' forum Trump doles out billions to voters ahead of midterm elections Celebration of Life: Ridgerunner shares the transformation she witnesses Virginia Tech football denied on final play in loss at Cal Goodwill opening Tazewell store Glade Spring woman arrested on Smyth felony warrant EO presents Bishops with Community Champion Award Saltville Town Council appoints Carneal to fill open seat Virginia football rallies for come-from-behind win over Syracuse Access to Beauty: VDOT celebrates Elk Garden trailhead parking improvements Naming ceremony: Bland County Sheriff's Office's new K9's name honors partnership Somic expansion approved by town Smyth supervisors, school board learn about facilities study, 1% sales tax referendum kAm~FC D64@?5 32E49 @7 D@FA H2D >256 @? uC:52J] %92?<D E@ 6G6CJ@?6 H9@ 96=A65 H:E9 E9:D AC@;64E]k^AmkAm$F?52J[ ~4E] `g :D !2A6C %@H6= $F?52J 2E |E] !=62D2?E &]|]r] %96 (JE96 v:G:?8 w2?5D {:@?D r=F3 3C2?49 :D 4@==64E:?8 A2A6C E@H6=D 7@C u@DE6C’D r=@D6E 2E E96 (JE96G:==6 !C6D3JE6C:2? r9:=5C6?’D w@>6] p== 49FC49 >6>36CD 2C6 :?G:E65 E@ 96=A H:E9 E9:D AC@;64E]k^Am kAms:DEC:4E r92C86 r@?76C6?46 H:== 36 @? $F?52J[ ~4E] `g 2E b A]>] 2E $E] !2F= &]|]r]k^Am kAm%96 q@@< r=F3 H:== >66E @? %9FCD52J[ ~4E] aa 2E c A]>] %96 &?:E65 (@>6? :? u2:E9 H:== >66E 2E di`d A]>] 2?5 E96 (]v]w] H:== >66E 2E eib_ A]>]k^Am kAmp r9:=: r@@<\@77 H:== 36 96=5 @? $2EFC52J[ ~4E] ac 7C@> c\f A]>]k^AmkAmu2:E9 !C@>:D6 $F?52J :D ~4E] ad]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8mkDA2? DEJ=6lQE6IE\564@C2E:@?i F?56C=:?6jQm!t#$~}p{$k^DA2?mk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmy2J56? 2?5 x 56=:G6C65 7@@5 :E6>D 7C@> @FC 49FC49 E@ p82A6 u@@5 !2?ECJ @? |@?52J] yFDE:? 2?5 !]y] 96=A65 FD =@25 >J 42C]k^AmkAmx H2D G:D:E:?8 |2CE92 #:88=6 @? $2EFC52J 27E6C?@@?]k^AmkAm(6DE t?5 |6E9@5:DE r9FC49 :D 92G:?8 2 4C27E D2=6 @? $2EFC52J[ ~4E] ac 7C@> h 2]>] – a A]>] x7 J@F H@F=5 =:<6 E@ D6E FA 2 E23=6 7@C S`_[ A=62D6 42== p?5C62 2E WafeX e`b\ahbe 7@C >@C6 56E2:=D] w@E 5@8D H:== 36 @? D2=6 7@C =F?49]k^Am kAm(6 925 2 =@E @7 C2:? 2?5 H:?5 @? $2EFC52J 2?5 $F?52J 3FE |@?52J 2?5 %F6D52J H6C6 3@E9 362FE:7F= 52JD]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mkDA2? DEJ=6lQE6IE\564@C2E:@?i F?56C=:?6jQm #xss{tik^DA2?mk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm"i (92E 5@ J@F 42== G2>A:C6 EH:? 3@JDnk^Am kAmpi q=@@5 3C@E96CD]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mkDA2? DEJ=6lQE6IE\564@C2E:@?i F?56C=:?6jQm"&~%tik^DA2?mk^DEC@?8mk^Am kAm“|2CC:286D 2C6 >256 :? 962G6?[ 3FE D@ 2C6 E9F?56C 2?5 =:89E?:?8]”k^Am kAmkDEC@?8mkDA2? DEJ=6lQE6IE\564@C2E:@?i F?56C=:?6jQmqxq{t 't#$tik^DA2?mk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm“p? 9@?6DE 2?DH6C :D =:<6 2 <:DD @7 7C:6?5D9:A]” !C@G6C3D aciae]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Crunch Time: Local farms help Smyth schools celebrate Farm to School program Last Friday, students and staff were treated to hamburgers made with local beef as two farms helped Smyth County celebrate Farm to School Week. Remembering, living: Smyth Recovery Court vigil features stories of hope Lives lost were remembered, while lives saved were celebrated at last week’s Smyth County Recovery Court candlelight vigil. Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville office seekers speak at candidates' forum A Wednesday evening candidates’ forum brought out some of those seeking a seat on one of Smyth County’s three town councils. Trump doles out billions to voters ahead of midterm elections Trump is sending $2.35 billion in direct payments to millions of Americans just weeks before the Nov. 3 elections. Here is a list of Trump's r… Celebration of Life: Ridgerunner shares the transformation she witnesses Melissa Finelli gets to spend many of her days watching people transform.