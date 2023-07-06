Happy birthday to Bo Reece on July 9; Beth McAllister on July 11; Janet Warden on July 13; and Aidan Hounshell and the Rev. Joe Mack Taylor on July 14. Happy anniversary to Bill and Ami Kirk on July 11.

Sunday, July 2, was our new minister’s first time leading the worship service at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church. The Rev. Paige Wimberly’s message was “Calm end of Storm” based on Matthew 14:22-31. Gary Allison did a patriotic song. The choir’s special was “Holy, Holy, Holy.” After the service, a bountiful meal was enjoyed by our new pastor and her family and our church family.

Church council will meet on Monday, July 10, at 6 p.m.

Bible study is on Tuesdays at 9:45 a.m.

Choir practice is on Wednesdays at 6 p.m.

Our church yard sale (in the basement) will be on Friday, July 14, and Saturday, July 15, from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Breakfast foods will be served with hot dogs for lunch. There will also be a bake sale.

There will be household items, some furniture, toys, books, decorations for seasons (Christmas, fall, etc.), jewelry and more. Come on out and visit with us; you might find a treasure.

The Umberger family reunion will be held at Mt. Pleasant UMC on Sunday, July 16.

Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of “Harry” Hoback Jr.

Missy and James were visiting me on Saturday afternoon.

I hope everyone had a happy July 4 holiday.

We are having hot and humid weather right now.

Riddle

Q: Why did the birds return to the tree where they were born?

A: They were feeling nest-algic.

Did you know that Mary Shelley was just 18 when she started writing her novel “Frankenstein”?

Quote: “Our country, right or wrong. When right, to be kept right; when wrong, to be put right.”

Bible verse: “Therefore, put on every piece of God’s armor so you will be able to resist the enemy in the time of evil. Then after the battle you will be standing firm.” Ephesians 6:13 (NLT).