Virginia State Parks will feature kid-friendly programming in celebration of National Kids to Parks Day on Saturday, May 20, to encourage kids to discover science, history, nature and adventure by exploring the outdoors. Hungry Mother State Park in Marion will help kids learn skills to explore its lake, check out salamanders, and see an array of critters.

National Kids to Parks Day, sponsored by National Parks Trust, is celebrated annually on the third Saturday of May. This event helps kids and families develop more active, healthy lifestyles and create lifelong memories while exploring educational opportunities.

“We are glad to partner with the National Parks Trust to connect our Commonwealth’s kids and families with our 41 parks,” said Dr. Melissa Baker, director of Virginia State Parks. “We always want to promote discovery and exploration in the great outdoors.”

For the day, Hungry Mother will first offer Kayaking for Kids during which participants are expected to learn valuable paddling skills. Pre-registration is required at the Discovery Center or by calling 276-781-7400 by 5 p.m. on Friday, May 19.

The program is only for children and their families. Children must be at least 8 years old and accompanied by an adult on the program. Spots are limited and are first come, first serve. Pre-registration is required

Meet at the Dock ’n Shop. The program fee is $10 per person.

At noon, youngsters can take part in a free Salamander Meander.

The Appalachian Mountains are home to many unique salamander species. Participants should be ready to get their feet wet as they search for salamanders and use what are find to keep learn about water health. Meet at Parking Lot 6.

At 2 p.m., certified wildlife rehabilitator Darin Handy will show the audience an array of critters. He will use his furry, scaly, and crawly friends to teach participants the value of nature and the amazing life that inhabits this planet. Meet at the Campfire Pit behind Shelter 3. Admission is free.

At 4 p.m., artist and Virginia Master Naturalist Renee Wienecke will help participants look for inspiration in nature and encourage them to create a piece of art around Hungry Mother’s salamanders.

Meet at the Discovery Center. Admission is free.

“Whether you are a frequent visitor, or this will be your first time at a Virginia State Park, National Kids to Parks Day is a great event to check out with your family,” said Katie Shepard, park manager at Belle Isle State Park. “Parks all over Virginia will be showcasing what makes them special,” she added.

For more information about Virginia State Parks activities and amenities, or to make reservations in one of the more than 1,800 campsites or 300 climate-controlled cabins, call the Virginia State Parks Reservation Center at 800-933-PARK or visit www.virginiastateparks.gov.