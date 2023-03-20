The Big Apple got all dressed up last month, and so did Peyton Whaley.

Joining a cadre of celebrities, designers, models and press, the 18-year-old George Wythe High School graduate traveled to New York City to take part in fashion week.

Thanks to a connection from her employer, Wytheville’s Country Formals and Gifts, Whaley got to walk the runway two times for Marc Defang, a designer specializing in pageant, prom and bridal attire.

Held at Gotham Hall in Midtown, each show consisted of hours of makeup, fitting and rehearsal.

In addition to the whirlwind experience, Whaley walked away with her outfits and professional photos from the shows. Her performance also made it to a Times Square digital billboard.

“It was absolutely amazing,” she said. “It was definitely a confidence boost.”

Away from the trendy polish and pomp, Whaley and her family worked in some sightseeing and saw a Broadway show.

Before New York, Whaley’s modeling resume included a Christmas fashion show in Wytheville and social media posts for the store, where she works with her mom, Kimberly Whaley.

“I am thankful that Country Formals found out about this opportunity and she was chosen to participate,” Kimberly Whaley wrote in an email. “It was a fun trip and experience for her and for our family to attend.”

Already a licensed cosmetologist in Virginia and Tennessee, Peyton is working on getting her barbering license before studying esthetics, which she called the “medical side of beauty.” Esthetics includes facials, laser hair removal and Botox.

Given the chance for fashion week 2.0, Peyton said she’d jump at the opportunity.

“It was something I’d definitely do again,” she said.

