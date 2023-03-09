A special agent with the Virginia State Police believes that factory installed devices inside a getaway vehicle could help investigators identify the person responsible for the New Year’s Eve armed robbery of Goodman Jewelers in Chilhowie.

According to search warrant applications filed in Smyth County Circuit Court, video footage of the parking during the robbery allowed investigators to pinpoint the Honda HRV’s global positioning coordinates for the duration of the crime. Later footage from a local pharmacy's surveillance camera determined a second set of coordinates as the HRV traveled toward Interstate 81 following the robbery.

In search warrant affidavits seeking access to records from Sirius XM Radio, AT&T and Hondalink, Special Agent T.D. Sykes wrote that newer model HRVs are typically equipped with such devices and services. Those service providers and remote computing services often include geolocation and subscriber information, which can help police identify vehicles used in crimes.

Chilhowie Police Chief Andrew Moss said in January that the man entered the store around 10 a.m. on New Year’s Eve displaying a firearm and left with an undisclosed amount of merchandise. Two store employees who were present at the time of the robbery were uninjured, he said.

Because the suspect was nearly covered head-to-toe, wearing a gray sports coat, black toboggan and a white N95 mask, and the HRV bore no license plate, police had little to go on early in the investigation.

Sykes wrote in the search warrant affidavit that “by searching the aforementioned coordinates sought, via the carrier annotated, and within the confines of the small time period sought, your affiant knows from training and experience that data will likely reveal one vehicle identifier in each location matching the suspect while limiting the intrusion of geolocation positioning information of unrelated subscribers. Further, it will likely identify the suspect vehicle, having been positively confirmed at two separate locations.”

Identifying the vehicle, could ultimately lead police to the identity of their suspect.

Goodman Jewelers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who carried out the armed robbery.