This stunning home sits on an acre and a half lot in a nice country setting not far from town. From the open-concept kitchen and living space, huge master bedroom and bath to the large yard, there is plenty of room for the whole family to enjoy. This custom built high quality home has amentites and functions to suit everyone. Kitchen has a lot of cabinets, pantry and an island. You'll love the fireplace, crown moulding and large walk in closets. Enjoy the 24' above ground pool on a hot summer day! The well landscaped open yard is surrounded by trees giving this location a great feeling of privacy and seclusion and there is abundant wildlife including deer & turkey. Hurry and set up your private showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $210,000
