‘First Friday’ events highlight Abingdon’s downtown merchants

Although the Barter Theatre has yet to reopen its downtown Abingdon venues to patrons — and might not until at least Christmas season, if then — local businesses are taking action to bring people back to downtown Abingdon anyway.
This past Friday, the Abingdon Main Street Alliance kicked off a series of monthly events for 2021 called “First Fridays,” featuring art, street performers, merchandise specials, food and drinks.
Each month’s First Friday event, which runs from 5-8 p.m., will have its own theme, with the next one set for June 4, called “Garden Party.”
Last weekend’s event, “WanderLove,” was a success, according to the alliance’s Facebook page (facebook.com/AbingdonMainStreet/), where information may be found on all of the First Friday events.
“We had such a wonderful time celebrating First Friday with you!” the alliance noted on its page. “Big thank you to the businesses, artists, buskers, and attendees who made it happen!”
Other First Friday event for 2021 will include the “Americana Independence Day Celebrations,” July 2; “Summer Lovin’,” Aug. 6; “Stomp and Holler,” Sept. 3; “Haunted Abingdon,” Oct. 1; “Harvest Festival,” Nov. 5; and “Twelve Days of Christmas,” Dec. 3.
These celebrations, whose key sponsor is Food City, are meant to “bring community members and visitors together to experience the unique artistic and cultural aspects of the area,” according to the alliance’s website (abingdonmainstreet.org).
“At First Fridays, participating downtown businesses and restaurants reveal new exhibitions from local artists, stay open late, and offer activities, promotions, or host live performances,” the website notes.
First Friday celebrations will be spread out over most of the downtown area from the Fragmented Art Studio on the west side to the The Girl and the Raven café on the east end, according to Nicole Childress, executive director of the nonprofit alliance. Also included will be parts of Pecan and Park streets and Plumb Alley.
To help facilitate the First Friday events, many of the downtown businesses will stay open late on those days, featuring sales and special activities.
Participating businesses include Abingdon General Store, Barter Theatre, Blue Hills Market, Crafts on Main, Della Dea Photography Studio, Fragmented, Foresta, Forget Me Not, Gather Inn, The Girl and The Raven, Katbirds, Market on Main, Shady Business, Spot of Color, White Birch Kitchen & Juice Bar, Willow Tree Wellness and Wolf Hills Coffee, among others.
Pop-up displays all over downtown will be used to spotlight local and regional artwork.
“This is exactly what we need right now — a night on the town to enjoy some art [and] good food, and feel like a community again,” said Hana Eichin, owner of Spot of Color and board member of the Main Street Alliance told the Washington County News.
As COVID-19 continues to recede, these First Friday events seem to be a perfect way to start bringing people back into downtown Abingdon and to allow the merchants to begin thriving again.
While downtown activities won’t really be complete until the Barter Theatre resumes live performances, these monthly events for the remainder of 2021 should provide a good way to return some sense of normalcy to Abingdon.