‘First Friday’ events highlight Abingdon’s downtown merchants

Although the Barter Theatre has yet to reopen its downtown Abingdon venues to patrons — and might not until at least Christmas season, if then — local businesses are taking action to bring people back to downtown Abingdon anyway.

This past Friday, the Abingdon Main Street Alliance kicked off a series of monthly events for 2021 called “First Fridays,” featuring art, street performers, merchandise specials, food and drinks.

Each month’s First Friday event, which runs from 5-8 p.m., will have its own theme, with the next one set for June 4, called “Garden Party.”

Last weekend’s event, “WanderLove,” was a success, according to the alliance’s Facebook page (facebook.com/AbingdonMainStreet/), where information may be found on all of the First Friday events.

“We had such a wonderful time celebrating First Friday with you!” the alliance noted on its page. “Big thank you to the businesses, artists, buskers, and attendees who made it happen!”

Other First Friday event for 2021 will include the “Americana Independence Day Celebrations,” July 2; “Summer Lovin’,” Aug. 6; “Stomp and Holler,” Sept. 3; “Haunted Abingdon,” Oct. 1; “Harvest Festival,” Nov. 5; and “Twelve Days of Christmas,” Dec. 3.