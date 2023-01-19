Road closure impacts access to GWHS

Construction on the new middle school will impact traffic flow at George Wythe, the school announced Thursday.

By Monday, Jan. 23, and possibly sooner, the route to George Wythe High School via West Spiller Street will be shut down.

All traffic, including school buses, that need to get to the high school through West Spiller will need to turn on to North 26th Street and get to the school through Pine Street or West Reservoir Street.