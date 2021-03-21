Richlands police seeking information on missing man

The Richlands Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a Richlands, VA man. Richard Timothy Honaker was last seen in the Richlands area on March 14, 2021. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt/ blue jean pants and usually wears a camouflage coat with a tan jacket underneath. Honaker has extensive neck and arm tattoos. According to his family, Richard has been severely depressed and they are concerned for his well-being. If anyone has information that could help locate Honaker please contact the Richlands Police Department by calling 276-964-9134.

