Have you been watching HGTV for the commercial building renovation to residential luxury episode? The wait is over – Check out this property in Wytheville, VA! This beautifully transformed property from commercial warehouse to custom designed flat is now available with over 4,900 sq. ft. of space including an additional 620 sq. ft. apartment that is available for income or frequent guest quarters. The main area showcases a spacious 4,300+ sq. ft. room with alluring fixtures and well thought out development while leaving the original wood flooring and exposed beams intact. The primary suite has its own spa with plenty of features and space to emerge looking glamorous. There are 3-4 more bedrooms with spacious closets and baths as well as a common area for homework or play. The stunning chef's kitchen has loads of appliances and cabinets for entertaining a sizable crowd. There's room for oversized furniture in both the living room and family room areas. You can also utilize the bonus