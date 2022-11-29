Fort Chiswell teammates sign for next level

The games will go on for a pair of Fort Chiswell friends and softball standouts — they just won’t be together anymore.

Madison Akers and Rileigh Dalton had played ball together since their kindergarten days, coming up through travel ball teams and eventually onto the Fort Chiswell team that made a final four appearance last season.

The two also still play travel ball together, competing with the Scrappers, based out of Roanoke.

Akers plays catcher for the Pioneer team and outfield in travel ball. She signed to continue her softball career at Averett University.

Dalton pitches for Fort Chiswell. On the travel ball team Dalton pitches and plays first and third. She signed to continue play at Pfeiffer University.