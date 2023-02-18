My niece recently had open heart surgery. The right coronary artery was 100% blocked. Three arteries on the left were 98% blocked.

She has experienced many health issues in the past year, including anxiety, depression, coughing, and shortness of breath.

She attributed the anxiety and depression to a painful divorce and her mother’s passing. She had been her mother’s caregiver for the last few years.

“I thought the coughing and shortness of breath were probably because of my smoking,” she said. She has smoked for the last 50 years (most of her life).

“I figured I had lung cancer, but I didn’t want to face that, so I kept putting off going to the doctor.”

But other symptoms were causing her concern, such as fatigue, dizziness, and passing out. And the stress and breathing were getting worse. In addition, her blood pressure was always low.

She went to her primary care doctor, who diagnosed her with shingles. Emotional stress doesn’t cause shingles. The virus is already lying dormant in the body. However, emotional stress can weaken the immune system, reducing the body’s ability to defend against illnesses.

However, her doctor was also concerned about her heart, so he referred her to the heart doctor, who ordered a chemical stress test.

Unfortunately, the test only showed a small blockage, so the doctor performed an angiogram, which is an x-ray test that uses a special iodine contrast dye and camera (fluoroscopy) to take pictures of the blood vessels. When it is used to visualize the heart arteries, it is called a coronary angiogram or cardiac catheterization.

When the test was over, the doctor said, “I have good and bad news. You can go home tonight; the bad news is that we must schedule open heart surgery.

“It scared me so bad that I passed out,” she said. “Fortunately, my sons were with me when the doctor left the room.”

The doctors told her that smoking was the worst thing for her heart.

Smokers are twice as likely as nonsmokers to have a heart attack and are five times more likely to die from sudden cardiac death.

Smoking has historically been the single most preventable cause of death in the United States. It is responsible for more than 500,000 deaths annually. According to the American Lung Association, if a person starts smoking before age 20, each cigarette costs about 20 seconds of life.

For a two-packs-a-day smoker, this means throwing away more than eight years of life. Most people assume that the most significant health risk from smoking is cancer. And while it is true that smoking leads to more than 150,000 cancer deaths each year, the impact of smoking on the risk of heart disease is much greater. Smoking contributes to about 40% of all cardiac deaths.

“Giving up smoking is the hardest thing in the world after 50 years,” she said. “A younger me would have said smoking won’t hurt me but talk to me now!”

Smoking increases plaque formation in blood vessels. Coronary heart disease occurs when arteries that carry blood to the heart muscle are narrowed by plaque or blocked by clots. In addition, chemicals in cigarette smoke cause the blood to thicken and form clots inside veins and arteries.

Gail and I both grew up in families that were chain smokers so the damage was being done to her heart and lungs before she started smoking herself.

I have never smoked, but, like my niece, everyone in my family did as I was growing up.

Ten years ago, I had pneumonia. When the doctor read the x-ray, he asked me how long I had smoked. I told him I didn’t smoke. Then, he asked me how long I smoked before quitting. I told him I had never smoked. He said the secondhand smoke had damaged my lungs.

One of the first things you can do for your heart is to stop smoking or using smokeless tobacco.

Research shows that within two to three years of quitting, former smokers reduce their risk of heart attack and stroke to levels similar to those who never smoked. And within five years of quitting, former smokers have a 50% to 70% lower risk of heart attack than current smokers.

Smoking hurts your body and may hurt others who do not smoke in your house.