Area Livestock Market Reports

Narrows Livestock Auction Market Inc.

Date: October 29, 2022

Total Number of Head: 1133

Total Sales: $832,944.84

STOCKER FEEDER CATTLE: Number of Head: 911

STEERS :

200-400 lbs 89.00 to 168.00 AVG: 151.00

401-600 lbs 100.00 to 192.00 AVG: 171.00

601-800 lbs 66.00 to 168.00 AVG: 141.00

801-999 lbs 95.00 to 152.00 AVG: 147.00

1000-1399 lbs 60.00 to 124.00 AVG: 92.00

BULLS:

200-400 lbs 20.00 to 174.00 AVG: 167.00 401-600 lbs 40.00 to 174.00 AVG: 149.00

601-800 lbs 85.00 to 146.00 AVG: 110.00

801-1199 lbs 75.00 to 113.00 AVG: 89.00

HEIFERS:

200- 400 lbs 57.00 to 142.00 AVG: 123.00

401-600 lbs 36.00 to 145.50 AVG: 128.00

601-800 lbs 64.00 to 130.00 AVG: 116.00

801-999 lbs 57.00 to 126.00 AVG: 103.00

SLAUGHTER CATTLE: Number of Head: 129

COWS: 5.00 to 96.00 AVG: 53.00

BULLS: 65.00 to 99.00 AVG: 91.00

GOATS: Number of Head: 19 Sold by Head 20.00 to 200.00

SHEEP: Number of Head: 3 Sold by Pound 80.00 to 158.00

BABY CALVES SOLD BY THE HEAD: Number of Head: 4 210.00 to 300.00 AVG: 250.00

COW/CALF PAIRS SOLD BY HEAD: Number of Pairs: 17 900.00 to 1800.00 AVG: 1450.00

BRED COWS SOLD BY HEAD: Number of Head: 22 500.00 to 1400.00 AVG: 900.00

HEIFERS SOLD BY THE HEAD: Number of Head: 6 550.00 to 1225.00 AVG: 850.00

BULLS SOLD BY THE HEAD: Number of Head: 2 450.00 to 1975.00

HOGS SOLD BY THE POUND: Number of Head: 3 90.00 to 95.00 AVG: 92.00

Wythe County VA Livestock Auction

Weekly Auction for Thu Oct 27, 2022

All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated

Feeder Cattle 353 head

Feeder Steers 108 head

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1

200- 300 130.00

300- 400 136.00

400- 500 150.00

500- 600 140.00-151.00

600- 700 131.00-142.00

700- 800 125.00-145.00

800- 900 117.00-139.00

900-1000 121.00

1000-1100 121.00

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 2

300- 400 135.00

400- 500 140.00-156.00

500- 600 135.00-145.00

600- 700 95.00-121.00

700- 800 117.00

800- 900 123.00

Feeder Holstein Steers 14 head

Feeder Holstein Steers Large 2-3

600- 700 126.50

700- 800 80.00

900-1000 79.00

Feeder Heifers 148 head

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1

200- 300 100.00-125.00

300- 400 118.00-119.00

400- 500 110.00-125.00

500- 600 120.00-132.50

600- 700 125.00-135.50

700- 800 125.00

800- 900 109.00

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 2

200- 300 107.00-125.00

300- 400 100.00-124.00

400- 500 116.00-120.00

500- 600 115.00-123.00

600- 700 110.00-127.00

700- 800 121.00

800- 900 110.00

Feeder Bulls 83 head

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1

200- 300 132.00

300- 400 125.00

400- 500 140.00-145.00

500- 600 120.00-130.00

600- 700 105.00-109.00

700- 800 80.00

800- 900 88.00

900-1000 83.00-92.00

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 2

300- 400 120.00

400- 500 130.00-140.00

500- 600 127.00-133.00

600- 700 75.00

700- 800 88.00-90.00

800- 900 88.00

900-1000 70.00-77.00

Slaughter Cattle 114 head

Slaughter Cows 98 head

Slaughter Cows Breaker 75-80% Lean

850-1200 55.00-63.00

1200-1600 57.00-69.00

Slaughter Cows Breaker High Yielding

1200-1600 72.00-74.00

Slaughter Cows Boner 80-85% Lean

800-1200 62.00-65.00

1200-2000 60.00-67.00

Slaughter Cows Boner High Yielding

1200-2000 70.00

Slaughter Cows Lean 85-90% Lean

750- 850 45.00-52.00

850-1200 48.00-62.00

Slaughter Bulls 16 head

Slaughter Bulls YG 1-2

1000-1500 80.00-82.00

1500-2500 80.00-93.00

Slaughter Bulls High Yielding

1000-1500 85.00

1500-2500 96.00-101.00

Cows Returned To Farm 24 head

Medium and Large 1, 3-9 years old

790-1615 500.00-1050.00 per head

Cows With Calves At Side 6 pair

Medium and Large 1, 3-12 years old with calves 125-400 lbs

750-1300 775.00-1025.00 per pair

Calves Returned To Farm 5 head

Holstein Bulls

70- 100 60.00 per head

100- 130 70.00

Black Bulls

100 275.00-375.00

All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated.

Price and grade information is reported by VDACS Livestock Marketing

and disseminated by Virginia Market News Service. While market reports

reflect the majority of cattle at each sale, there are instances

where animals do not fit reporting categories and are not included.

Source: Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services

USDA-VA Market News, Richmond, VA 804.786-3947

Tri-State VA Livestock Auction

Weekly Auction for Fri Oct 28, 2022

All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated

Feeder Cattle 1183 head

Feeder Steers 500 head

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1

200- 300 172.50

300- 400 159.00

400- 500 140.00-207.50

500- 600 160.00-172.00

600- 700 148.00-160.00

700- 800 128.00-137.00

800- 900 118.00-125.00

900-1000 130.00

1000-1100 76.00

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 2

300- 400 130.00

400- 500 136.00-157.00

500- 600 119.00-139.00

600- 700 120.00-165.00

700- 800 135.00-148.00

800- 900 98.00-145.00

Feeder Holstein Steers 8 head

Feeder Holstein Steers Large 2-3

300- 400 125.00

400- 500 106.00

600- 700 90.00

700- 800 85.00

900-1000 56.00

Feeder Heifers 525 head

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1

200- 300 120.00

300- 400 130.00-149.00

400- 500 135.00-151.00

500- 600 132.00-145.00

600- 700 138.00-146.00

700- 800 116.00-137.00

800- 900 120.00-126.00

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 2

200- 300 120.00

300- 400 130.00-144.00

400- 500 128.00-154.00

500- 600 120.00-141.00

600- 700 125.00-126.00

700- 800 121.00-145.00

800- 900 109.00-135.00

Feeder Bulls 150 head

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1

200- 300 157.50-200.00

300- 400 150.00-190.00

400- 500 150.00-189.00

500- 600 138.00-179.00

600- 700 125.00-138.00

700- 800 114.00-129.00

800- 900 129.00

900-1000 75.00-108.00

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 2

200- 300 130.00

300- 400 136.00

400- 500 121.00-198.00

500- 600 110.00-148.00

600- 700 114.00-136.00

700- 800 126.00-128.00

800- 900 116.00

900-1000 104.00

Slaughter Cattle 225 head

Slaughter Cows 175 head

Slaughter Cows Breaker 75-80% Lean

850-1200 59.00-65.00

1200-1600 60.00-68.00

Slaughter Cows Breaker High Yielding

1200-1600 70.00-79.00

Slaughter Cows Boner 80-85% Lean

800-1200 68.00-72.00

1200-2000 70.00-72.00

Slaughter Cows Boner High Yielding

1200-2000 75.00

Slaughter Cows Lean 85-90% Lean

750- 850 55.00-65.00

850-1200 50.00-66.00

Slaughter Bulls 50 head

Slaughter Bulls YG 1-2

1000-1500 80.00-85.00

1500-2500 79.00-88.00

Slaughter Bulls High Yielding

1000-1500 96.00-99.00

1500-2500 92.00-99.00

Cows Returned To Farm 3 head

Medium and Large 1, 4-13 years old

700-1325 525.00-850.00 per head

Cows With Calves At Side 8 pair

Medium and Large 1, 9-13 years old with calves 100-250 lbs

800-1200 675.00-1175.00 per head

Calves Returned To Farm 3 head

Holstein Bulls

70- 100 30.00 per head

Black Bulls

100 120.00

