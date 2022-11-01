 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Livestock Market Reports

Narrows Livestock Auction Market Inc.

Date: October 29, 2022

Total Number of Head: 1133

Total Sales:  $832,944.84

            STOCKER FEEDER CATTLE:     Number of Head: 911

STEERS :                                 

                           200-400 lbs    89.00             to         168.00             AVG: 151.00

             401-600 lbs    100.00             to         192.00             AVG: 171.00   

                           601-800 lbs   66.00                         to         168.00             AVG: 141.00

                         801-999 lbs     95.00             to         152.00             AVG: 147.00

                     1000-1399 lbs      60.00             to         124.00             AVG:   92.00

               BULLS:

                                                200-400 lbs       20.00             to         174.00             AVG: 167.00                                                    401-600 lbs       40.00             to         174.00             AVG: 149.00

601-800 lbs       85.00             to         146.00             AVG: 110.00

801-1199 lbs     75.00             to         113.00             AVG:   89.00

                                                                         

                             HEIFERS:    

                                                         200- 400 lbs         57.00             to         142.00             AVG: 123.00

                                                401-600 lbs       36.00            to         145.50             AVG: 128.00

                                                601-800 lbs       64.00            to         130.00             AVG: 116.00

                                                          801-999 lbs         57.00             to         126.00             AVG: 103.00

            SLAUGHTER CATTLE:              Number of Head: 129

                        COWS:                          5.00                           to         96.00               AVG: 53.00

             

                        BULLS:             65.00               to         99.00               AVG: 91.00                                                       

           

GOATS:                                               Number of Head: 19   Sold by Head   20.00   to   200.00

SHEEP:                                                Number of Head: 3     Sold by Pound   80.00   to   158.00

BABY CALVES SOLD BY THE HEAD:   Number of Head: 4     210.00   to     300.00   AVG:   250.00

COW/CALF PAIRS SOLD BY HEAD:    Number of Pairs: 17   900.00   to   1800.00   AVG: 1450.00

BRED COWS SOLD BY HEAD:        Number of Head: 22   500.00   to   1400.00   AVG:  900.00

HEIFERS SOLD BY THE HEAD:                   Number of Head: 6      550.00   to   1225.00   AVG: 850.00  

BULLS SOLD BY THE HEAD:           Number of Head: 2      450.00   to   1975.00      

HOGS SOLD BY THE POUND:        Number of Head: 3        90.00   to        95.00    AVG: 92.00

               

Wythe County VA Livestock Auction

  Weekly Auction for Thu Oct 27, 2022

  All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated

   Feeder Cattle   353 head

   Feeder Steers   108 head

      Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1

       200- 300          130.00

       300- 400          136.00

       400- 500          150.00

       500- 600   140.00-151.00

       600- 700   131.00-142.00

       700- 800   125.00-145.00

       800- 900   117.00-139.00

       900-1000          121.00

      1000-1100          121.00

      Feeder Steers Medium and Large 2

       300- 400          135.00

       400- 500   140.00-156.00

       500- 600   135.00-145.00

       600- 700    95.00-121.00

       700- 800          117.00

       800- 900          123.00

   Feeder Holstein Steers   14 head

      Feeder Holstein Steers Large 2-3

       600- 700          126.50

       700- 800           80.00

       900-1000           79.00

   Feeder Heifers   148 head

      Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1

       200- 300   100.00-125.00

       300- 400   118.00-119.00

       400- 500   110.00-125.00

       500- 600   120.00-132.50

       600- 700   125.00-135.50

       700- 800          125.00

       800- 900          109.00

      Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 2

       200- 300   107.00-125.00

       300- 400   100.00-124.00

       400- 500   116.00-120.00

       500- 600   115.00-123.00

       600- 700   110.00-127.00

       700- 800          121.00

       800- 900          110.00

   Feeder Bulls   83 head

      Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1

       200- 300          132.00

       300- 400          125.00

       400- 500   140.00-145.00

       500- 600   120.00-130.00

       600- 700   105.00-109.00

       700- 800           80.00

       800- 900           88.00

       900-1000     83.00-92.00

      Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 2

       300- 400          120.00

       400- 500   130.00-140.00

       500- 600   127.00-133.00

       600- 700           75.00

       700- 800     88.00-90.00

       800- 900           88.00

       900-1000     70.00-77.00

   Slaughter Cattle   114 head

   Slaughter Cows   98 head

      Slaughter Cows Breaker 75-80% Lean

       850-1200     55.00-63.00

      1200-1600     57.00-69.00

      Slaughter Cows Breaker High Yielding

      1200-1600     72.00-74.00

      Slaughter Cows Boner 80-85% Lean

       800-1200     62.00-65.00

      1200-2000     60.00-67.00

      Slaughter Cows Boner High Yielding

      1200-2000           70.00

      Slaughter Cows Lean 85-90% Lean

       750- 850     45.00-52.00

       850-1200     48.00-62.00

   Slaughter Bulls   16 head

      Slaughter Bulls YG 1-2

      1000-1500     80.00-82.00

      1500-2500     80.00-93.00

      Slaughter Bulls High Yielding

      1000-1500           85.00

      1500-2500    96.00-101.00

   Cows Returned To Farm   24 head

      Medium and Large 1, 3-9 years old

       790-1615  500.00-1050.00 per head

   Cows With Calves At Side   6 pair

      Medium and Large 1, 3-12 years old with calves 125-400 lbs

       750-1300  775.00-1025.00 per pair

   Calves Returned To Farm   5 head

      Holstein Bulls

        70- 100           60.00 per head

       100- 130           70.00

      Black Bulls

       100        275.00-375.00

All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated.

Price and grade information is reported by VDACS Livestock Marketing

and disseminated by Virginia Market News Service. While market reports

reflect the majority of cattle at each sale, there are instances

where animals do not fit reporting categories and are not included.

Source:  Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services

         USDA-VA Market News, Richmond, VA   804.786-3947

         www.vdacs.virginia.gov/markets-and-finance-market-news.shtml

         market.news@vdacs.virginia.gov

Tri-State VA Livestock Auction

  Weekly Auction for Fri Oct 28, 2022

  All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated

   Feeder Cattle   1183 head

   Feeder Steers   500 head

      Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1

       200- 300          172.50

       300- 400          159.00

       400- 500   140.00-207.50

       500- 600   160.00-172.00

       600- 700   148.00-160.00

       700- 800   128.00-137.00

       800- 900   118.00-125.00

       900-1000          130.00

      1000-1100           76.00

      Feeder Steers Medium and Large 2

       300- 400          130.00

       400- 500   136.00-157.00

       500- 600   119.00-139.00

       600- 700   120.00-165.00

       700- 800   135.00-148.00

       800- 900    98.00-145.00

   Feeder Holstein Steers   8 head

      Feeder Holstein Steers Large 2-3

       300- 400          125.00

       400- 500          106.00

       600- 700           90.00

       700- 800           85.00

       900-1000           56.00

   Feeder Heifers   525 head

      Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1

       200- 300          120.00

       300- 400   130.00-149.00

       400- 500   135.00-151.00

       500- 600   132.00-145.00

       600- 700   138.00-146.00

       700- 800   116.00-137.00

       800- 900   120.00-126.00

      Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 2

       200- 300          120.00

       300- 400   130.00-144.00

       400- 500   128.00-154.00

       500- 600   120.00-141.00

       600- 700   125.00-126.00

       700- 800   121.00-145.00

       800- 900   109.00-135.00

   Feeder Bulls   150 head

      Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1

       200- 300   157.50-200.00

       300- 400   150.00-190.00

       400- 500   150.00-189.00

       500- 600   138.00-179.00

       600- 700   125.00-138.00

       700- 800   114.00-129.00

       800- 900          129.00

       900-1000    75.00-108.00

      Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 2

       200- 300          130.00

       300- 400          136.00

       400- 500   121.00-198.00

       500- 600   110.00-148.00

       600- 700   114.00-136.00

       700- 800   126.00-128.00

       800- 900          116.00

       900-1000          104.00

   Slaughter Cattle   225 head

   Slaughter Cows   175 head

      Slaughter Cows Breaker 75-80% Lean

       850-1200     59.00-65.00

      1200-1600     60.00-68.00

      Slaughter Cows Breaker High Yielding

      1200-1600     70.00-79.00

      Slaughter Cows Boner 80-85% Lean

       800-1200     68.00-72.00

      1200-2000     70.00-72.00

      Slaughter Cows Boner High Yielding

      1200-2000           75.00

      Slaughter Cows Lean 85-90% Lean

       750- 850     55.00-65.00

       850-1200     50.00-66.00

   Slaughter Bulls   50 head

      Slaughter Bulls YG 1-2

      1000-1500     80.00-85.00

      1500-2500     79.00-88.00

      Slaughter Bulls High Yielding

      1000-1500     96.00-99.00

      1500-2500     92.00-99.00

   Cows Returned To Farm   3 head

      Medium and Large 1, 4-13 years old

       700-1325   525.00-850.00 per head

   Cows With Calves At Side   8 pair

      Medium and Large 1, 9-13 years old with calves 100-250 lbs

       800-1200  675.00-1175.00 per head

   Calves Returned To Farm   3 head

      Holstein Bulls

        70- 100           30.00 per head

      Black Bulls

       100               120.00

