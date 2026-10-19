Words to the Wise Freedom in Christ Pastor Cliff Bowman Bastian Church of God Oct 19, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The liberty revealed in the gospelkAmx 92G6 366? E9:?<:?8 2 8C62E 562= 23@FE E96 =:36CEJ r9C:DE 8:G6D FD] %96 8@DA6= :D 2 ECF=J F?:BF6 C6G6=2E:@? 3642FD6 :E D9@HD FD H92E 7C665@> :? r9C:DE >62?D] qFE E@ F?56CDE2?5 E92E 7C665@>[ H6 >FDE 7:CDE F?56CDE2?5 E96 3@?5286 7C@> H9:49 r9C:DE D6ED FD 7C66]k^AmkAm%96 q@?5286 @7 “t?@F89”k^AmkAm(6 =:G6 F?56C E96 4@?DE2?E AC6DDFC6 @7 <?@H:?8 C:89E 2?5 HC@?8 2?5 H@?56C:?8 9@H >F49 C:89E H6 >FDE 5@ E@ 36 C:89E H:E9 v@5] w@H 42? H6 <?@H H96? H6 92G6 5@?6 6?@F89nk^Am kAmv@5’D =2HD :? E96 q:3=6 C6G62= w:D 9@=J DE2?52C5D] %96 =2H @7 4@?D4:6?46 362CD H:E?6DD E@ H92E :D 6IA64E65 @7 FD] %96 =2HD @7 E96 D@4:6EJ :? H9:49 H6 =:G6 E6== FD H92E H6 2C6 DFAA@D65 E@ 5@] *6E ?@?6 @7 E96D6 =2HD 42? 8:G6 FD E96 A@H6C E@ 7F=7:== E96:C 56>2?5D[ ?@C 42? E96J 2DDFC6 FD E92E H6 92G6 7:?2==J 5@?6 6?@F89]k^Am People are also reading… Crunch Time: Local farms help Smyth schools celebrate Farm to School program Loved ones of people lost to addiction urged to take part in Remembering Our Neighbors Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville office seekers speak at candidates' forum EO presents Bishops with Community Champion Award Frank Beamer reflects on eve of 80th birthday Remembering, living: Smyth Recovery Court vigil features stories of hope Goodwill opening Tazewell store Somic expansion approved by town Trump’s ‘new era of animal welfare’ excludes almost all farm animals Virginia football falls as upset bid comes up short against No. 24 SMU, Jennings Feels Like Home: Lewis' Country Store prepares to open in Chilhowie Virginia Tech football denied on final play in loss at Cal Trump doles out billions to voters ahead of midterm elections LL Cool J finds a new place to ply his ‘NCIS’ skills New Virginia Tech president Linton is 'all in on athletics' kAm%96 uC665@> @7 E96 v@DA6=k^AmkAm%9:D :D H96C6 E96 H@?56C7F= C6G6=2E:@? @7 E96 8@DA6= >66ED FDi kDEC@?8my6DFD 92D 5@?6 6?@F89]k^DEC@?8m %9C@F89 w:D 7:?:D965 H@C<[ w6 7C66D FD 7C@> 36=:6G:?8 E92E H6 >FDE 5@ 6?@F89 E@ 62C? v@5’D 2446AE2?46] (6 2C6 2446AE65 3642FD6 @7 r9C:DE[ ?@E 3642FD6 @7 E96 DEC6?8E9 @C BF2?E:EJ @7 @FC H@C<D]k^Am kAm%9:D 7C665@> 5@6D ?@E =625 FD 2H2J 7C@> 2 =:76 E92E A=62D6D v@5] x?DE625[ :E 7C66D FD E@ AFCDF6 DF49 2 =:76 H:E9@FE 762C] tG6? H96? @FC 677@CED 2C6 H62< 2?5 :>A6C764E[ H6 42? 7@==@H w:> :? 72:E9[ ECFDE:?8 w:D 8C246 C2E96C E92? @FC A6C7@C>2?46]k^Am kAm%96 pqrD @7 q64@>:?8 2 r9C:DE:2?k^Am kAmx7 J@F 2C6 ?@E 2 r9C:DE:2?[ J@F 42? C6DA@?5 E@ E96 8@@5 ?6HD @7 y6DFD r9C:DEik^AmkAmkDEC@?8mp — p5>:Ek^DEC@?8m E92E J@F 2C6 2 D:??6C :? ?665 @7 2 $2G:@C]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8mq — q6=:6G6k^DEC@?8m E92E y6DFD 5:65 7@C J@F 2?5 C@D6 282:? 7C@> E96 5625]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mr — r@?76DD 2?5 4@>>:E]k^DEC@?8m r@?76DD J@FC D:?D[ 2D< v@5 E@ 7@C8:G6 J@F[ 2?5 4@>>:E J@FC =:76 E@ 7@==@H:?8 w:>]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Crunch Time: Local farms help Smyth schools celebrate Farm to School program Last Friday, students and staff were treated to hamburgers made with local beef as two farms helped Smyth County celebrate Farm to School Week. Loved ones of people lost to addiction urged to take part in Remembering Our Neighbors Lives have been lost throughout Smyth County to substance use disorder. A new initiative wants to help the community see the faces and names o… Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville office seekers speak at candidates' forum A Wednesday evening candidates’ forum brought out some of those seeking a seat on one of Smyth County’s three town councils. EO presents Bishops with Community Champion Award “Community Champions” is a title that well describes a Chilhowie couple who has repeatedly but quietly given to their community. Earlier this … Frank Beamer reflects on eve of 80th birthday The Virginia Tech legend, who turns 80 on Sunday, was saluted by the Lane Stadium crowd.