Nearly 330 county Republicans cast their ballots in a firehouse primary Saturday and determined their party’s slate of candidates for local offices in this November’s general election. Demonstrating the value of each vote, one candidate got his party’s nod by a single ballot.

In the contest between Ricky A. Billings and Oliver E. Briggs for the Republican nomination to run for the North Fork District seat on the board of supervisors, Billings won with a vote count of 38-37. Only North Fork District registered votes could cast ballots in that race.

In countywide races, Republicans had two decisions to make – both for constitutional office candidates – as they voted at the Adwolfe Volunteer Fire Department in the formally designated Smyth County Republican Party Canvass.

Two men were seeking to represent the party in the race for clerk of the circuit court. Eric E. “Stingy” Davidson handily defeated Michael A. Kravitz, 265 to 36.

In the contest to run for commissioner of the revenue, Bradley A. Powers also easily secured victory, defeating Saltville’s Teddie Joe Snodgrass, 232 to 86.

Billings, Davidson, and Powers will join the candidates that were nominated without opposition: commonwealth's attorney, Phillip "Bucky" Blevins Jr.; sheriff, Chip Shuler; treasurer, Lori Hester Deel; board of supervisors, Park District, incumbent Kristopher S. Ratliff; board of supervisors, Atkins District, incumbent Charles E. Atkins; board of supervisors, Rye Valley District, William Jason Parris.

On Saturday, 328 voters cast ballots in the canvass.

In a news release about the canvass, Adam Tolbert, Smyth County Republican Committee chair, said, “The Smyth County Republican Party appreciates the strong turnout. It is clear that Republicans in Smyth County are energized as this was one of the largest attended Republican nomination events in Smyth County in recent memory. Also, a special thank you to our volunteers who helped operate the successful canvass. Again, congratulations to our nominees and thank you to all the candidates who sought the Republican nomination.”

Democrats to Hold Caucus

The county’s Democratic Committee will determine its slate of candidates through a caucus on Saturday, May 13. Individuals who would like to vie for the party’s nomination must file an application for candidacy with the committee’s chair, David Boehm, by Thursday, May 11, by 5 p.m.

According to a caucus notice, each Democratic applicant and anyone who takes part in the caucus must provide written certification that he or she: a) is a Democrat; b) is a registered voter in Smyth County; c) believes in the principles of the Democratic Party; and d) does not intend to support any candidate who is opposed to a Democratic nominee in the next election.

The party will be selecting its nominees for the offices of clerk of court, commonwealth attorney, commissioner of the revenue, treasurer, sheriff, and the Atkins, North Fork, Park, and Rye Valley seats on board of supervisors.

The caucus will take place at 10 a.m. at the Smyth County Technical Center in Seven Mile Ford.

According to the caucus notice, the nominees will be chosen by “a simple majority vote of those present.”

Should there only be one applicant for an office and that applicants meets the criteria, that person will become the nominee.

Interested individuals may contact Boehm at dboehm1049@aol.com for more information, including draft rules and potential candidate application.